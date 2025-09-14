Prescription drugs leave lasting marks on gut health

Your gut hosts a bustling community of microbes that help break down food, train immunity, and tune metabolism. New evidence shows that medicines you took years ago can still leave their mark on that community.

This study asks a simple question with big consequences for research and care: Do past prescription drugs change today’s gut microbiome in ways we can still detect? The answer is yes, and the pattern is stronger and wider than most people think.

Past prescriptions matter for gut

The new study from the University of Tartu (UT) analyzed stool profiles and prescription records from 2,509 adults, then checked 328 of them again several years later. Dr. Oliver Aasmets of the University of Tartu Institute of Genomics led the work.

The microbiome is the collection of bacteria, archaea, viruses, and fungi that live in and on us. Its makeup shifts with diet, age, illness, and, as this team shows, medication history.

Researchers also looked across drug classes to see whether effects faded or built up. They tracked what happened when drugs were started or stopped, giving them a real-world view of change over time.

Differences in the gut microbiome

The researchers linked biobank participants’ electronic health records to detailed metagenomic readouts of their stool, using metagenomics to estimate which microbial species were present and how abundant they were.

The team then tested whether active use, prior use, or the amount of past use best explained differences in the microbiome.

The design let them ask about carryover effects, additive effects, and drug initiation effects in the same cohort. Follow-up sampling added another check by comparing each person’s microbiome at two time points.

Prescription drugs change gut microbes

Out of 186 drugs assessed, 89.8 percent showed some association with the microbiome, and 78 of those showed long-term effects that persisted years after the last dose. Benzodiazepines had effects on overall community structure that were comparable to broad-spectrum antibiotics.

Not all drugs in a class behaved the same. For example, alprazolam and diazepam differed in their impact, and common acid blockers varied by agent and dose.

Starting or stopping certain drugs produced predictable shifts in specific microbes, consistent with a causal role. The history of prescriptions explained extra variation in microbiome profiles beyond whatever people were taking on the day of sampling.

Many drugs affect microbes

Earlier lab screening of more than 1,000 marketed drugs showed that about 24 percent of human-targeted medicines slowed the growth of at least one gut bacterium in vitro. That finding set the stage for the real-world patterns seen here.

The Tartu results extend that lab signal into everyday life: antidepressants, beta-blockers, glucocorticoids, and other agents left microbial fingerprints that were still detectable years later. The dose and the number of prior prescriptions often mattered.

Proton pump inhibitors, or proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) used for heartburn and reflux, stood out. Population research shows PPI users often carry more oral microbes in their gut, including Streptococcus and Veillonella.

The new work adds a long-term angle by showing that past PPI use, not just current use, is tied to these shifts. That means a former PPI user’s microbiome may still look different even after the medication is long gone.

Accounting for past drug use

Drug history is a quiet confounder that can blur links between disease and microbes. A multi-cohort meta-analysis likewise found that PPIs, laxatives, and antibiotics produce the largest compositional shifts, especially when people take several drugs at once.

Ignoring long-term medication history can misattribute drug effects to a diagnosis or a lifestyle factor.

Accounting for past use sharpens the picture, which matters for biomarker discovery and for fair comparisons across clinics and countries.

Limitations and future work

These observational data cannot prove cause for every association, even though drug starts and stops point strongly in that direction.

Independent evidence now suggests that some non-antibiotic drugs can weaken colonization resistance in microbial communities, which helps explain why effects might linger.

Dose, formulation, and co-prescriptions deserve closer study because drugs within the same class can diverge in their microbiome impact.

Future work using absolute counts, not just relative abundances, will help separate true losses of taxa from simple reshuffling.

Significance of the research

“Most microbiome studies only consider current medications, but our results show that past drug use can be just as important as it is a surprisingly strong factor in explaining individual microbiome differences,” said Dr. Aasmets.

The practical takeaway is straightforward: a person’s medication history is not a minor footnote, but a defining factor in how their gut microbiome looks and behaves.

Experts need to treat past prescriptions with the same level of importance as diet, lifestyle, and symptoms when designing studies or interpreting results.

The study is published in the journal mSystems.

