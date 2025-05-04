Previously-overlooked viruses may secretly shape bacterial populations

Researchers investigating a type of virus that was once dismissed as a side note have shown that it may be hiding everywhere. They found that this so-called “curiosity” virus is no small player but instead a major presence in certain bacterial populations.

Professor Trevor Lithgow, who is senior author and head of the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute‘s Bacterial Cell Biology Lab, is connected with the team that brought this discovery to light. His group at Monash University has been examining how these viruses, known as bacteriophages (or phages), target their bacterial hosts.

At least 120 research teams at the Institute explore how microorganisms adapt and spread in different conditions.

Telomere phages in bacterial cells

Some phages use telomere-like structures to replicate their genomes. Because of this, they are also known as telomere phages. They were once overlooked, partly because researchers assumed these phages were too rare to deserve much attention.

Scientists in the current study used advanced electron microscopy to check how these telomere phages assemble inside bacterial cells. They saw many viral particles, each equipped with special strategies to spread between cells.

Why telomere phages matter

One surprising twist is that telomere phages that have infected bacteria can bestow weapons on their hosts. The research team showed that these tools, called telocins, help certain infected bacteria to kill off less “friendly” strains of bacteria.

Telocins have the potential to knock out neighboring bacteria, including variants that resist antibiotics. That finding raises hopes for new approaches to bacterial control, especially in hospital settings where antibiotic-resistant microbes cause big problems.

Telomere phages hiding in plain sight

The group sequenced a type of bacterium that is sometimes found in people with lung infections. They noticed that telomere phages were abundant, despite years of prior scientific efforts that failed to record their existence.

“For more than 20 years of intensive bacterial genomics, telomere phages had remained hidden in plain sight. We have missed an entire aspect of biology,” said Professor Lithgow.

Specialists once wrote these viruses off as mere oddities, but they appear to be quite common and widespread. Researchers refer to telomere phages as stealthy elements that integrate seamlessly and replicate in unusual ways.

Now they recognize these phages as big influencers. They can help shape which bacteria thrive and which ones stay in check, especially in places where many bacterial types compete.

Telocins and their impact

“Our discovery of toxins that we call ‘telocins’ (for telomere-phage toxins) has a potential translation as a bacterial management strategy: ‘good’ bacteria carrying telomere phages will kill neighboring ‘bad’ Klebsiella. An example of ‘bad’ bacteria would be antibiotic-resistant Klebsiella,” explained Professor Lithgow.

The scientists discovered that the phages carry instructions for these telocins. This toxin can destroy neighboring bacterial cells if they lack immunity genes that the phage also encodes.

Implications for future care

Infections involving drug-resistant Klebsiella strains remain a major concern in hospitals. Some strains evade treatment, and can trigger severe complications in patients.

Telomere phages could point scientists toward creative therapies for controlling these threatening microbes. By harnessing telocins, it might be possible to target specific bacterial populations without wiping out beneficial strains.

Viruses present in bacterial populations

The same investigations hint that such phages exist not only in one type of Klebsiella but also in multiple related species. This suggests there may be broad viral diversity that remains undocumented.

Further analysis indicated that telomere phages might be common in water sources and other places where these bacteria reside. Researchers say that ignoring them might be risky, given the practical value in knowing how to manipulate or ‘tame’ them.

Scientists used different bacterial strains to test how widespread telocin activity might be. They observed that many strains were vulnerable, which hints at how potent these toxins can be.

They are now exploring the methods these toxins use to enter and destroy target cells. Understanding each step could pave the way for more precise antibacterial tools.

Phages live peacefully inside their hosts

Investigators confirmed that carrying these telomere phages typically does not slow bacterial growth in the lab. This points to a balanced coexistence where the virus “lives” inside the bacterium.

“We now want to understand how the host secretes the toxin and also understand how the toxin wheedles its way into the unsuspecting bacterial neighbors,” said first author Sally Byers from the Lithgow Laboratory.

“While all of our work has been done in Klebsiella, we predict that yet to be discovered telomere phages may be common in other species of bacteria too.”

Viruses and bacterial evolution

These revelations stand out because they push us to challenge old assumptions. Viruses once shrugged off as bit players could actually be important forces in the evolution of bacterial populations.

They have a knack for arming their hosts with special features, which creates ripple effects in the microbial community. That dynamic might help clarify how antibiotic-resistant bacteria get an upper hand, or how some strains survive stressful environments.

Uncovering the prevalence of telomere phages is step one in a longer journey. Scientists believe there is still much to learn about these viruses in other bacterial groups.

They hope the findings will inspire deeper studies into phage-toxin partnerships. With more data, we might discover ways to control bacterial infections by turning their own viral partners against them.

Phages may control microbes in nature

Everyday environments, from soil to fresh water, could be teeming with similar viruses. Telomere phages may hold sway over the balance of microbes that live in those habitats.

If researchers manage to harness telocins outside medical settings, they might be able to limit harmful bacteria in agriculture or in waste water systems. Such efforts may help defend plants, livestock, and broader ecosystems against dangerous infections.

Fighting antibiotic resistance

It is clear that antibiotic resistance is a global threat that demands new tactics. These viruses could serve as a fresh line of research to guide us to target antibiotic-resistant bacteria more precisely.

Telomere phages may also help scientists figure out how to give helpful microbes a competitive edge. By doing so, we might encourage healthier ecosystems and better patient outcomes.

Telomere phages and microbial biology

Experts say the presence of telomere phages across various species of bacteria might reshape how we categorize viruses. Past labels like “rare curiosity” no longer fit, given their potentially substantial roles.

They suspect that these phages exist under our noses and have gone unnoticed for a very long time. By shining a light on them, we may upgrade our overall understanding of the way microbial life functions.

Future research directions

Although telocins and phages present interesting opportunities, the work is still in its early stages. Researchers stress that real-world applications will depend on careful testing to ensure safety and reliability.

They also emphasize the need to evaluate any unintended effects on beneficial bacteria. Balanced strategies that avoid widespread harm to the broader microbial community are essential for success.

Further research will aim to identify more telomere phages. Surveying other bacterial populations could reveal how widespread these viruses are in medical, environmental, and industrial settings.

Refining phage-based methods could support modern medicine’s quest to combat resistant bacteria. Current findings suggest it is wise to keep an eye on these once-ignored viruses.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

