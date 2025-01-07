Protecting lynx habitat in a shifting landscape

Canada lynx are elusive predators, uniquely adapted to the harsh conditions of the Rockies. They can traverse deep snow with ease and spot prey in the darkness from up to 250 feet away. Their keen senses make them formidable hunters, but tracking these cats offers a rare glimpse into their lives, habitats, and the challenges they face.

Researchers have used GPS data and advanced habitat modeling to map and study lynx habitats, focusing on the southern Rocky Mountains in western Colorado, southern Wyoming, and northern New Mexico.

This region marks the southernmost edge of their range. The findings reveal critical insights into the lynx’s habitat needs and conservation priorities.

Mapping lynx habitat: A conservation tool

Updated habitat maps reveal that more than half of the Canada lynx‘s range in the southern Rockies lies within protected areas, such as wilderness zones and national parks.

While this is a positive finding, the maps also highlight challenges: lynx habitat in this region is highly fragmented and exists in small, disconnected patches. This fragmentation is due to Colorado’s complex mountainous terrain, which restricts suitable lynx habitat to narrow, scattered bands.

These maps serve a critical role in conservation efforts. They identify key wildlife corridors – pathways that lynx use to move between habitat patches. Maintaining these corridors is essential for ensuring habitat connectivity, which helps lynx populations thrive by allowing them to find food, mates, and shelter.

Additionally, the maps help conservation managers pinpoint areas where human activities, wildfires, or forest insect outbreaks may disrupt lynx habitats, allowing for targeted efforts to address these threats and promote habitat preservation.

Key habitat characteristics

Lynx thrive in high-elevation spruce-fir forests with dense horizontal cover provided by low-hanging tree branches. This environment supports snowshoe hares, which form up to 90% of their winter diet.

Reintroduced to the southern Rockies over 20 years ago, lynx populations have since rebounded, with several generations successfully establishing themselves.

To refine their understanding of lynx habitats, the researchers analyzed GPS tracking data alongside over 40 environmental factors, including precipitation, vegetation, road density, and slope.

The models identified areas with high probabilities of lynx occupancy, breeding, and raising young – offering vital guidance for conservation efforts.

Threats to lynx habitat

The study also explored how disturbances – such as wildfires, insect outbreaks, and human activity – overlap with lynx habitats. While insect outbreaks affected 31% of likely habitat, their impact is relatively minor.

“We know that lynx continue to occupy areas after insects kill the overstory trees during spruce-beetle outbreaks,” explained Dr. John Squires, principal investigator. Young conifer growth and surviving trees often sustain hares, mitigating the impact of these outbreaks.

Wildfires, however, present a more significant threat. Lynx tend to avoid fire-impacted areas until the understory regrows, which can take over 50 years.

Though wildfires overlapped only 5% of lynx habitat from 1990–2022, high-severity fires are a growing risk due to climate change and increased forest vulnerability.

“Frequent, high-severity fire is the main risk to lynx in high-elevation forests moving forward,” Squires noted.

Human impacts: Temporary vs. permanent changes

Human activities, such as timber harvesting and prescribed burns, impact a smaller portion of lynx habitat compared to other disturbances. These activities typically result in temporary changes to the forest, as the vegetation eventually regrows and the habitat can recover over time.

In contrast, urban development and the expansion of ski resorts lead to permanent habitat loss. These activities replace natural landscapes with buildings, roads, and other infrastructure, making it impossible for the affected areas to return to their original state.

As a result, urbanization and ski resort expansion pose a more significant, long-term threat to lynx conservation than temporary changes caused by forest management practices.

“We were surprised at how little lynx habitat overlapped areas of managed forest and human development,” said Dr. Lucretia Olson, a co-author of the study. “We hope our work will reach managers who make complex decisions about land uses.”

Collaborative conservation efforts

The success of this research highlights the importance of partnerships between agencies and organizations.

“Close collaboration across state and federal agencies in terms of data sharing, logistical support, and added expertise made this research possible,” said Squires.

By combining cutting-edge tools with collaborative efforts, this research provides a robust foundation for conserving Canada lynx in the southern Rockies. Protecting these majestic cats requires continued vigilance, strategic land management, and a commitment to maintaining their delicate mountain habitats.

The study is published in the journal Biodiversity and Conservation.

