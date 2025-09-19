Psychedelics may help repair the brain after head trauma

Head injuries affect millions of lives every year. Concussions and traumatic brain injuries happen in sports, on roads, in everyday accidents, and during violence.

The World Health Organization estimates around 69 million cases globally each year. Despite those staggering numbers, treatment options remain thin. No approved drugs exist that can truly repair the brain after injury.

The consequences ripple outward. People lose focus, forget simple things, or live with constant headaches. Anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress often follow. Families see loved ones change in ways that feel permanent.

Doctors offer therapies, but those approaches rarely bring full recovery. That is why some researchers are now turning to an unexpected source for hope – psychedelics.

Exploring psychedelics for brain repair

At the University of Victoria, scientists in the Christie Lab are studying psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT. Psilocybin is derived from certain mushrooms, while 5-MeO-DMT is found in toad venom and some plants.

These compounds have already shown benefits for people with depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Now the question is whether they can also help repair an injured brain.

The team – Zoe Plummer, Josh Allen, Justin Brand, and Brian Christie – collaborated with colleagues from Calgary and Vancouver Island to review the growing evidence. Their findings appeared in the journal Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology and Biological Psychiatry.

Together, they drew on both clinical and preclinical studies to explore whether psychedelics could play a role in recovery.

Brain damage beyond the blow

“When someone receives a blow to the head, this sets off a cascade of events in the brain,” said Allen, a postdoctoral fellow in neuroscience. “One of these is inflammation, which can initially help brain tissue to repair.”

Inflammation is a useful first response, but it does not stay helpful for long. When it lingers, it damages rather than heals.

The result can be memory loss, slower learning, depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress. Even a so-called mild injury, such as a concussion, can leave someone dealing with those issues.

Lost connections, lasting problems

“These conditions share features such as impaired neuroplasticity that keep patients trapped in rigid loops of thought and behavior,” said Allen.

Athletes who sustain repeated hits and soldiers who endure blasts often live with these effects for years. Their brains lose the flexibility to adapt and recover.

Once neuroplasticity is impaired, the brain struggles to create new connections. Without that ability, people remain stuck with deficits that do not improve.

Psychedelics boost brain repair pathways

“Classical psychedelics have the potential to reduce inflammation in an injured brain, while also increasing neuroplasticity and helping the brain to reorganize, creating new neural pathways to compensate for lost or damaged connections,” said Christie, who directs the Concussion Lab.

That dual action – reducing harmful inflammation while boosting plasticity – could change how patients heal. A brain that can form new pathways has a chance to bypass injured regions. Instead of permanent dysfunction, recovery becomes more realistic.

Guarding the injured mind

“By reopening windows of plasticity and inducing mind-expanding experiences, psychedelics also help prevent the development of depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric disorders associated with brain injury,” Christie said.

That possibility matters. Many patients with traumatic injuries do not just lose memory or focus. They also face psychiatric disorders that make life even harder.

If psychedelics can both repair and protect, they may offer something medicine has long failed to provide.

Questions that remain

This research does not mean doctors will start prescribing psychedelics tomorrow. Scientists still need to know how age, sex, and overall health affect outcomes.

Dosage, safety, and delivery methods all require careful testing. Large clinical trials will determine whether the results seen in small studies can hold up in practice. For now, the findings point to an exciting but early path forward.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funded the work, which ties into the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal for good health and well-being.

Interest in psychedelic medicine is expanding worldwide, and brain injury may become one of the most important areas for testing. If future studies confirm the promise, patients who now face lifelong struggles could gain a new chance at recovery.

The future of brain repair

Psychedelics once carried the weight of stigma and controversy. Now they stand at the edge of serious medical research. The work at the Christie Lab suggests these compounds might repair brains once thought broken beyond help.

Much still depends on science catching up with the promise. But for the millions who live with traumatic brain injury, even the possibility of a breakthrough is worth attention.

