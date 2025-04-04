Psychedelics, sexuality, and self-discovery: What a new study reveals

The growing number of legal psychedelic therapy programs in places like Colorado and Oregon has sparked new questions about how these substances affect people beyond traditional clinical outcomes. One area gaining more attention is how psychedelics influence sexuality, gender identity, and romantic relationships.

A new study by researchers from the University at Buffalo, University of Michigan Medical School, University of Exeter, and the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie offers the first real data on this topic.

Published in the Journal of Sex Research, the study surveyed nearly 600 people about their experiences with psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, ecstasy (MDMA), and ketamine.

The results show that these substances may play a role in shaping how people view their intimate lives.

Psychedelics and sexuality

Participants in the study reported that psychedelic experiences led to deeper feelings of connection with their partners.

Many described improved relationship quality, increased attraction to their current partners, and more satisfying sexual experiences.

Dr. Daniel Kruger is a research associate professor in the University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions and first author on the paper.

“People in clinical trials and people going on psychedelic retreats in other countries have talked about a broad range of positive effects, including greater self-insight and feeling more connected to other people,” said Dr. Kruger. “Could there be benefits for intimate relationships in the long-term?”

This line of questioning is what motivated the team to go deeper, especially since no previous studies had explored how psychedelics may affect gender identity or sexual behavior.

To fill this gap, the researchers asked participants to reflect on how their psychedelic use shaped aspects of their sexual and romantic lives.

Changes in sexual attraction

About 70% of respondents said their sexuality or sexual experiences were influenced by psychedelic use. Of those, 65% noticed changes in the short term, while nearly 53% said the effects lasted over time.

Around 10% said their gender identity or expression had shifted after using psychedelics. Some described a new awareness of gender fluidity, with feelings that fluctuated between masculine and feminine.

One of the most unexpected findings was how many participants experienced changes in sexual attraction.

“I think the biggest surprise for me was the increase in same-sex attraction, reported by a quarter of women and about one in eight men,” said Dr. Kruger.

“A third of those with other gender identities also reported changes. Most people did not experience this, but the fact that so many people did is striking.”

Rethinking mental health treatments

The idea that psychedelics could be the next wave in psychiatric treatment isn’t new, but this study adds another layer to the conversation.

Dr. Kruger noted that while psychedelics hold promise, they’re not a magic cure. “Many people think that psychedelics will be the next generation of psychiatric medications. And psychedelics seem like they could be much more effective.”

Still, Dr. Kruger emphasized caution: people shouldn’t “just think of psychedelics as a magic pill that just makes everything better.”

Legal access is expanding, and with it, usage is increasing – especially among young adults. Many older adults are now trying psychedelics for therapeutic purposes too.

“Psychedelic use may be at an all-time high among young adults, and many older adults are trying psychedelics for the therapeutic benefits,” said Dr. Kruger.

“There are huge implications for public health when so many people are using psychedelics. We need to reduce risks and protect people from harms and educate people so they know what they are getting into.”

Psychedelics and sex research

Since this was the first study to focus on the intersection of psychedelics and sexuality, it was designed to cast a wide net. The researchers now plan to dig deeper.

A new version of the survey is already underway, and it’s open to any adult who has used psychedelics. Participants can respond anonymously.

As psychedelic therapy moves further into the mainstream, understanding how it affects not just the brain but also the heart – and identity – will become more important. This study is just the beginning of that conversation.

The full study was published in the journal The Journal of Sex Research.

