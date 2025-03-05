100-million-year-old bones inspire new aircraft design

Researchers at the University of Manchester suggest that fossilized bones of the ancient flying reptiles known as pterosaurs may offer vital insights for building lighter, stronger materials in future.

Using advanced X-ray imaging, the research team discovered a hidden network of microscopic canals inside pterosaur wing bones.

These canals, originally used for nutrient transport and structural maintenance, also helped protect against small cracks – a natural design that could revolutionize aerospace engineering today.

Prehistoric flyers with an engineering edge

Pterosaurs were flying reptiles that lived alongside dinosaurs and were the first vertebrates to achieve powered flight.

Early pterosaur species had wingspans of about 2 meters (6.5 feet), but later forms grew much larger, with some exceeding 10 meters (32 feet).

Supporting such expansive wing membranes required a delicate balance between high strength and low weight.

The scientists behind this new study used state-of-the-art X-ray Computed Tomography (XCT) to examine precisely how pterosaurs met this challenge.

Analyzing pterosaur bones for biomimicry

By analyzing fossil bones at near sub-micrometer resolution, the experts uncovered a dense web of channels inside the bone tissue.

These channels not only served biological functions, such as transferring nutrients and aiding bone growth, but also provided mechanical reinforcement.

They directed stress away from weaker areas, thus preventing microfractures from developing into serious damage.

“We are so excited to find and map these microscopic interlocking structures in pterosaur bones,” said Nathan Pili, a Ph.D. student at the University of Manchester and first author of the study.

“We hope one day we can use them to reduce the weight of aircraft materials, thereby reducing fuel consumption and potentially making planes safer.”

Pterosaur bones in amazing detail

To capture these structures in 3D, the research team harnessed ultra-detailed X-ray imaging that can visualize features around 20 times thinner than a human hair.

Past examinations of pterosaur bones had never reached this resolution, leaving these intricate microcanals undiscovered.

According to the team, the extraordinary precision of the scans allowed them to understand how the channels fit together like a network, conferring both strength and flexibility.

The microcanals were originally pathways for blood vessels and other biological materials. Over millions of years of evolution, however, pterosaurs adapted to maintain enough bone density to support flight without adding unnecessary mass.

The result was a structural arrangement that distributed loads effectively – an arrangement that the researchers believe could point to innovative “palaeo-biomimetic” solutions for 21st-century engineering.

Aircraft inspired by pterosaur bones

Modern aircraft designers are always looking for lighter yet more resilient materials to reduce fuel consumption, cut emissions, and enhance safety.

The canal-based structure found in pterosaur bones might be mimicked in metal 3D printing, producing airplane parts with strategically placed internal channels that mirror the reptile’s natural bone architecture.

“It is highly likely that, among the billions of permutations of life on Earth, unique engineering solutions have evolved but were lost to the sands of time,” said Professor Phil Manning, senior author of the study and Director of Science at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

Credit: Nathan Pili, University of Manchester

“We hope to unlock the potential of ancient natural solutions to create new materials but also help build a more sustainable future.”

The researchers suggest that such bio-inspired designs could allow for integrated sensors or even self-healing properties, further pushing the boundaries of aviation technology.

As more advanced 3D printing methods emerge, these fossil-derived ideas could feasibly enter industrial production lines.

Dual function of pterosaur bones

As the largest known flying vertebrates, some pterosaurs had wingspans of up to 10 meters (32 feet) or more, supported primarily by an elongated fourth finger that served as a “wing spar.”

This anatomical arrangement required bones that were strong enough to sustain flight stresses yet not so heavy as to hinder takeoff and maneuverability. The newly revealed microcanal system effectively addresses both goals.

The dual function of biological support and mechanical resilience is a hallmark of evolutionary engineering, where life solves specific survival challenges over millions of years of natural selection.

“There is over 4 billion years of experimental design that were a function of Darwinian natural selection,” Manning commented.

“These natural solutions are beautifully reflected by the same iterative processes used by engineers to refine materials.”

Extinct creatures and modern innovation

The study’s authors see these discoveries as a stepping stone to palaeo-biomimetics, the idea that even extinct creatures can guide modern innovation.

Whether for aircraft, marine vessels, or other structural applications, the strategies that once helped pterosaurs soar across prehistoric skies may now help address present-day engineering obstacles.

While natural selection did not always produce “perfect” designs, there may be countless examples of biological systems that overcame extreme challenges.

The pterosaur bone microcanals are just one instance of how ancient life can inform solutions that lie beyond the scope of conventional human design.

Pili and colleagues plan to conduct higher-resolution scans of more pterosaur fossils, hoping to uncover additional secrets hidden in ancient bones.

These efforts may spur a new wave of cross-disciplinary research involving paleontology, materials science, and advanced manufacturing.

The hope is that some of the most promising ideas for the future might be found by looking 100 million years into the past.

The findings were recently published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

