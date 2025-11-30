Pterosaurs evolved flight with surprisingly small brains

Long before birds ruled the air, giant reptiles known as pterosaurs crossed the sky with ease. Fossils show enormous wings, long skulls, and bodies built for movement far above the ground.

Pterosaurs appeared early in Earth’s history, yet mastered flight in a way that still puzzles scientists.

A team of experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine recently explored the brains of these ancient fliers.

The research was focused on pterosaurs that arose roughly 220 million years ago. The scientists scanned fossil skulls and traced the shapes left behind by long-vanished nervous systems.

The results challenge old ideas. Flight may have appeared suddenly in this group – not through slow steps as seen in bird ancestors.

Small brains that learned to fly

The team used CT scans to examine the cavities inside fossilized skulls. These images showed the size and shape of the brain in remarkable detail.

Matteo Fabbri, who led much of the research, explained the key message. “Our study shows that pterosaurs evolved flight early on in their existence and that they did so with a smaller brain, similar to true non-flying dinosaurs.”

Scientists previously believed that larger brains helped early fliers take off and stay stable in the air. Birds seem to fit that idea, because their ancestors developed enlarged brain regions before they gained flight.

Pterosaurs did something different. Their brains stayed small, yet they still evolved flight.

Visual systems that supported flight

Some pterosaurs reached enormous sizes. Their wings stretched close to 30 feet in certain species. Others grew lighter bodies with long tails or extended crests.

The group was widely variable, yet all pterosaur species used powered flight.

To understand how this ability emerged, the researchers compared pterosaur fossils with fossils of lagerpetids, small reptiles that lived in trees during the Triassic.

“The lagerpetid’s brain already showed features linked to improved vision, including an enlarged optic lobe, an adaptation that may have later helped their pterosaur relatives take to the skies,” said Mario Bronzati, a collaborator on the study.

Lagerpetids carried laterally placed optic lobes, a layout found in pterosaurs and in early relatives of birds. This shift suggests that visual systems grew more suitable before flight began.

Those features may have supported fast reactions during climbing or hunting in branches. When pterosaurs appeared, the same traits offered an advantage during aerial movement.

Similar pressures shaped the brain

The research expands on this connection. Scientists compared brain shapes across dinosaurs, extant birds, early reptiles, and pterosaurs.

The data reveals clear overlap between pterosaurs and non-avian paravians. Both groups show broad cerebral hemispheres and curved midbrains. Both show optic lobes positioned low and to the side.

Such similarities suggest similar sensory pressures, even though the two lineages evolved separately.

The comparison also reveals an important contrast. Birds eventually developed enlarged brains that support problem solving and complex behavior.

Pterosaurs did not follow this trend. Their brains remained small when measured against body size.

The difference shows that flight demands vary across lineages. Pterosaurs used another strategy, relying on vision and coordination rather than large neural centers.

This insight shifts the long-running assumption that flight always requires big brains.

Rapid brain changes in pterosaurs

Another surprising pattern appears in the cerebellum. Pterosaurs had a large floccular lobe, a region that helps stabilize vision during rapid motion. Lagerpetids show only a mild development of this feature.

The dramatic expansion of this region in pterosaurs may have supported balance and visual control during flight. It may also reflect the sensory richness of pterosaur wings, which used membranes and muscle rather than feathers.

The study noted that this shift did not grow slowly. It emerged near the start of pterosaur history. That timing fits a model where major neural changes accompanied the first appearance of flight.

Birds acquired flight through gradual steps, but pterosaurs appear to have taken a different route marked by rapid structural change near the very beginning.

Pterosaurs took a different flight path

Birds and pterosaurs often appear together in discussions of early flight. Both groups soared across ancient landscapes; both adapted to complex aerial conditions.

Yet the story of their brains follows separate paths. Bird ancestors carried many traits before flight. These features expanded over time.

Pterosaurs did not inherit any similar foundation. Their nervous systems transformed quickly, forming shapes not seen in earlier reptiles.

The study shows that pterosaur brains share a few features with bird precursors, but the shared traits do not come from direct inheritance. Instead, they developed under similar environmental demands.

This pattern illustrates how different bodies can reach similar outcomes through different routes. Such insight adds depth to the broader history of flight in vertebrates.

The mystery of pterosaur flight

Scientists continue to ask how pterosaur brains managed the details of flight. Vision, reflexes, balance, and movement must have worked together in precise ways.

Researchers hope to understand how these elements connected inside the skull. They also hope to uncover how wing membranes sent sensory information to the brain.

Pterosaurs stand out in evolutionary history. Their rapid rise and surprising anatomy offer a fresh blueprint for the dawn of flight.

Many global collaborators contributed to this research. The project received international funding, including support from the National Science Foundation.

The study is published in the journal Current Biology.

