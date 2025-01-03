Public concern over species extinctions fades quickly

The sixth extinction, also known as the Anthropocene extinction, refers to the ongoing, unprecedented loss of species. Unlike previous mass extinction events in Earth’s history, which were driven by natural phenomena such as massive volcanic eruptions, the current extinction crisis is largely attributed to human activities.

In a recent study, a team of Irish researchers set out to examine how the public reacts to hearing the news of a species extinction.

The analysis revealed that while social media users show an initial surge of sympathy, the sentiment fades quickly. This fleeting engagement raises questions about how deeply people connect with conservation issues.

Public reaction to species extinction

The study was led by researchers from the University of Galway, University College Dublin, and Maynooth University. The goal was to examine how people react to the extinction of different species.

The researchers focused on eight species, including the famous Lonesome George – the last known Pinta Island tortoise who became a symbol of conservation efforts.

They also studied lesser-known species, such as Captain Cook’s bean snail and the Rabbs fringe-limbed treefrog, which have similarly disappeared from the planet.

To gather insights, the team used a method called “culturomics.” This approach involves analyzing digital data to track cultural trends and public interest.

By studying online activity, the researchers analyzed over two million Wikipedia page visits and more than 100,000 tweets and retweets from 2007 to 2023.

This data helped them understand how people react online to extinction news, revealing patterns of interest, mourning, and engagement across different platforms.

“In our study, we tracked changes in tweets and Wikipedia page visits before and after the extinction of eight species ranging from Lonesome George to more obscure species such as the bean snail,” explained Dr. Kevin Healy of the University of Galway.

A spike in interest, then silence

The findings revealed that public interest in extinction news spikes dramatically on social media immediately after a species is declared extinct.

“Overall, it does look like people care and are saddened by the news of extinction. We see words like ‘RIP’ and ‘lost’ commonly appear, and that the location of tweets expands from close to the species range to across the globe after extinction,” noted Dr. Susan Canavan, the study’s lead author.

The researchers found that while social media platforms see a short-lived surge in activity following news of a species’ extinction, Wikipedia exhibits a different pattern. Wikipedia page visits remained steady over time, showing sustained interest in learning about the extinct species.

This suggests that people turn to Wikipedia for deeper, long-term exploration of the topic, whereas social media reactions are often immediate and brief.

The contrast highlights how different platforms serve distinct purposes: social media captures initial emotional responses and fleeting discussions, while Wikipedia supports extended engagement and information-seeking behavior.

This difference signifies the varied ways people process and interact with extinction news depending on the platform they use.

Impact of awareness

The study highlights the potential power of public engagement in conservation.

“People’s engagement with conservation issues, such as extinction, does matter, as it can drive funding, or add support for conservation policy and even influence conversations on controversial topics such as attempting to bring species back from extinction using biotechnology,” Dr. Healy emphasized.

The passing of Lonesome George in 2012 captured worldwide attention. His death symbolized the vulnerability of species and highlighted the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect endangered animals.

Similarly, the extinction of other species, such as the Bramble Cay mosaic-tailed rat – the first mammal believed to have gone extinct due to climate change – and the West African black rhinoceros, sparked global discussions.

These events not only raised awareness about the threats facing wildlife but also ignited conversations on the broader impact of human activities on biodiversity.

Each extinction served as a poignant reminder of the importance of conservation and the irreversible loss caused by species disappearing forever.

Mourning species extinction in the digital age

The research reveals a bittersweet reality: while people momentarily mourn extinct species, the depth of engagement often doesn’t last.

The rise in global conversations about extinction on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) shows that people care, but the fleeting nature of this concern highlights the challenges conservation efforts face in maintaining momentum.

Ultimately, this study offers valuable insights into how the public connects with conservation issues. It also raises a crucial question: how can we transform brief moments of mourning into lasting action to prevent further losses?

