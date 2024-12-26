Public health and environmental justice: The push for electric trucks in cities

Cities around the globe are taking steps to shield residents from the dangers of tailpipe pollution. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), traffic remains a leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.



Residents of neighborhoods with high truck activity face increased exposure to pollutants that can worsen breathing troubles.

Recent findings have tied heavy-duty vehicle pollution to serious health problems. A growing number of studies are exploring the potential of using electricity over diesel or gasoline in big rigs and delivery trucks.

Traffic pollution and health expenses

Over the years, city roads have seen a flood of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles crisscrossing tight corridors around shipping terminals and industrial areas.



These trucks emit fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, which have been linked to lung irritations and rising health expenses. They also generate smog-forming pollutants that can lead to visibility concerns in urban environments.

Brian Naess is a GIS analyst and lecturer at the UNC Institute for the Environment. His team evaluated the air quality and health benefits of electrifying medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDEVs) in New York City, focusing on disparities across neighborhoods and population groups.

The research points to a potential $2.4 billion decrease in health-related expenses if New York achieves a broad transition to electric trucks by 2040.

The electrification push

Electric trucks rely on rechargeable batteries rather than burning fuels that emit carbon dioxide and other pollutants.

Some city fleets have already moved to battery-powered vans for deliveries.

Researchers see this move as a step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and trimming public health costs.

Electric trucks and NO2 emissions

Nitrogen dioxide, formed when fossil fuels burn at high temperatures, is a major contributor to respiratory stress. Multiple investigations have shown that targeted interventions to slash NO2 can reduce asthma attacks.

Scientists conducted a literature search of MEDLINE, Embase, Global Health, CINAHL, Scopus, and Environmental Science Collection databases. The analysis was focused on articles published between January 1990 and January 2024.

The experts found that almost every study reported evidence of positive health impacts from transitioning to electric or hybrid electric vehicles

Some findings suggested that benefits linked to reducing NO2 emissions can form the bulk of health gains in an electrification scenario.

Environmental justice concerns

Many areas with mostly Black or Hispanic households sit near busy roads. This has led to air pollution concerns and higher rates of respiratory issues.

A 2023 report highlighted the significant benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) under New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).



The team found overwhelming evidence that widespread EV adoption, especially in medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, could dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality.



These changes would directly benefit disadvantaged communities that have historically faced higher pollution levels, addressing long-standing environmental justice concerns.

Cost of switching to electric trucks

Shifting city trucks to electric power demands heavy investment in battery systems and charging equipment.

Fleets must consider the startup costs of new trucks, but the drop in fuel and maintenance expenses appears to help offset the price.

Trucks that operate on electric power can also reduce greenhouse gases and smog contributors, which correlates with fewer doctor visits.

Officials in New York have used modeling tools to calculate how local traffic choices may affect air pollution levels.

One advanced platform, known as the ZIP Code-Level Air Pollution Policy Assessment (ZAPPA), merges data from environmental agencies and community monitoring stations.

Another system, the Co-Benefits Risk Assessment Health Impacts Screening and Mapping Tool (COBRA), offers estimates of health outcomes in specific areas.

These models identify places where trucks produce the worst air quality issues and predict how electrification might help.

The potential of electric vehicles

Research from multiple sources points to the potential for electric cars to reduce pediatric asthma and lower hospital admissions.

More city governments are pushing rules and incentives, ranging from rebates on electric truck purchases to installing more charging stations.

Planners see electric trucks as a chance to meet climate goals while bringing relief to families who struggle with healthcare costs. This movement could transform roads into cleaner routes for everyone.

