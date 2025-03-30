Public parks may be hotspots for parasitic infections

When it comes to spending time outdoors, parks are meant to offer a break from city life – a place for kids to play, dogs to run, and people to relax.

But new research suggests that the very entrances to these green spaces may hold an invisible health risk.

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have found that entrances are the most contaminated areas within public parks when it comes to the presence of infective roundworm eggs.

The study focused on Toxocara, a genus of parasitic roundworms commonly found in dogs and cats.

The eggs, which are passed into the environment through animal feces, can be accidentally ingested by humans. While many people infected with Toxocara show no symptoms, others may develop serious health issues, including eye infections.

Park hotspots for parasite exposure

Previous studies have shown that park soils can be contaminated with Toxocara eggs, but few have looked at how contamination differs from one part of a park to another.

To investigate, the researchers collected soil samples from twelve parks across Dublin. They tested specific areas including entrances, playgrounds, the edges of sports fields, and grassy spots that are popular for sitting.

The results pointed to a clear pattern. Park entrances were the most contaminated, followed by playgrounds.

Upon closer inspection, most of the detected eggs were found to be potentially infectious. The majority belonged to the species Toxocara canis, which is a roundworm species typically associated with dogs.

Monitoring contamination across parks

The findings have clear implications for public health. According to the researchers, more preventive measures are needed – especially near park entrances and playgrounds.

“Park entrances had the most Toxocara eggs, and most of these eggs likely came from dogs. By providing signage, bins and a means to clean up after your dog in these locations, we could reduce the level of contamination. That’s the next step in the research,” noted the experts.

The team also emphasized the importance of monitoring. They designed their testing method to be both affordable and simple, so it can be easily repeated. This allows for ongoing tracking of roundworm contamination across different parks and over time.

Why it matters for public health

Although most infections in humans remain undetected, the parasites have the potential to create serious illness in some cases. Children are particularly susceptible because they tend to play on the ground and have a tendency to put dirty hands in their mouths.

Toxocara larvae may travel through the body in a small number of cases, giving rise to visceral larva migrans, or even eye injury that can cause loss of sight.

The presence of infective eggs in clusters at park entrances and playgrounds suggests that the risk of infection is greatest where families and pet owners congregate. These are also areas where children and pets are most likely to come into close contact with the soil.

Public information campaigns may serve to emphasize the need for good hygiene following a visit to the park, particularly among young children.

Also, urban planners and park officials can employ this study to redesign and maintain public parks.

By positioning additional trash cans closer to entrances, enhancing signs, or even changing landscaping in areas of high risk, cities can assist in curtailing parasite dissemination.

Reducing infection risks at parks

Toxocara contamination isn’t just a city issue – it’s something that pet owners and visitors can help prevent. Picking up after dogs is a simple but powerful way to reduce the number of roundworm eggs entering the soil.

Even if dog feces aren’t left near park entrances, rain and foot traffic can carry the contamination across the park.

If you’re a regular park user, wash your hands after your visit, especially before eating or touching your face. If you have children, make sure they do the same.

It’s also a good idea to discourage digging or rolling in the grass in areas close to park entrances and playgrounds, where the risk of infection is higher.

Community involvement, from responsible pet ownership to smarter park design, plays a big role in keeping these shared spaces safe and healthy for everyone.

The full study was published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

