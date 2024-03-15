Article image
03-15-2024

Python meat is a more sustainable food than chicken or beef

Earth.com staff writer

A new study led by a team of scientists from Macquarie University in Sydney has proposed adding pythons to our diets as a way to combat environmental degradation. 

Pythons have a minimal environmental impact

The experts argue that python meat consumption is a greener alternative to traditional meats such as beef, chicken, or fish, due to the low maintenance and rapid growth rates of pythons in farming conditions. 

Unlike traditional livestock, which require extensive land and resources, pythons have a minimal impact on natural resources, making them an environmentally friendly option.

Key insights into python growth 

Study lead author Daniel Natusch and his team conducted research on the growth rates of 4,601 large pythons, specifically focusing on the reticulated python and the Burmese python, across farms in Thailand and Vietnam. 

These non-venomous python species are already cultivated for their skin and meat in Asia. The study revealed that these pythons exhibit significant growth over a 12-month period with minimal feeding, a stark contrast to the frequent feeding requirements of chickens and cows.

“They still grew, and at faster rates than chickens, pigs, cows, crickets, and salmon fed more frequently,” Natusch said. He further noted that pythons can endure long periods without food, highlighting their resilience and efficiency as a source of protein, especially in a future marked by increasing climatic, economic, and resource challenges.

Tasty and versatile python meat 

Natusch, who has personally consumed python meat on multiple occasions, describes it as “tasty and versatile,” likening its flavor to chicken and noting its adaptability in various dishes. 

“I’ve had it barbecued, as satay skewers, and in curries,” he said. “I’ve also eaten it as Biltong (uncooked but dried meat with herbs). At risk of sounding cliché, it’s a bit like chicken.” 

Potential as a sustainable food source

Despite python meat being a common food item in Southeast Asian countries, it remains relatively rare in Western cuisine. However, initiatives like the Everglades Pizza in Florida, featuring Burmese python, have introduced the meat to new audiences, showcasing its potential as a sustainable food source.

Python meat is praised for its nutritional value, being low in fat and calories while rich in protein, nutrients, and essential amino acids. The findings of this study suggest that commercial python farming could be a viable and eco-friendly option for global food production, though further research is needed to determine the most effective and humane farming practices.

Solution to global food insecurity 

The study highlights the established nature of python farming in Asia and its overlooked potential by mainstream agricultural science. 

The researchers advocate for the exploration of python farming as a solution to global food insecurity, citing the python’s ability to maintain body condition through metabolic regulation during fasting periods as a key advantage in volatile environments.

This innovative approach to food production not only offers a sustainable alternative to conventional meat sources but also calls for a reevaluation of global dietary choices in the face of environmental challenges.

The study is published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/03/wim-hof-method.jpg
03-15-2024
The Wim Hof method may help fight stress and inflammation
2024/03/tree-frogs_live-in-trees_lay-eggs-on-ground_1.jpg
03-15-2024
Why tree frogs live in trees but lay their eggs on the ground
2024/03/Python-meat.jpg
03-15-2024
Python meat is a more sustainable food than chicken or beef
American,Staffordshire,Terrier,Dog,Drinking,From,The,River
03-15-2024
Warning: Dog-killing "liver fluke" parasite discovered in US for the first time
2024/03/Wildlife-threats.jpg
03-15-2024
Wildlife threats can be identified using AI technology
2024/03/Stress-fear.jpg
03-15-2024
Our brains turn intense stress into constant fear
2024/03/global-forests_changing_repurcussions_1m.jpg
03-15-2024
Global forests are rapidly changing and repercussions are looming
Galaxy,And,Nebula.,Elements,Of,This,Image,Furnished,By,Nasa
03-15-2024
Study: Dark matter does not exist and the universe is 27 billion years old
Killer,Whale,Group,Traveling,In,The,Wild
03-15-2024
Killer whales seen with shark bites may be a completely new population
2024/03/Seabird-microplastics.jpg
03-15-2024
Nearly all seabirds have ingested microplastics
2024/03/World-Sleep-Day.jpg
03-15-2024
World Sleep Day 2024: The quest for a well-rested society 
2024/03/Buzzards-Day.jpg
03-15-2024
Buzzards Day: Celebrating the return of these important birds from their winter migration
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved