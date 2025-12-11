Quality sleep makes us naturally take more steps the next day

A massive global study reports a simple pattern: better sleep tends to lead to more movement the next day.

The work tracked 28 million days of device data from 70,963 adults and found that about 13 percent consistently hit both healthy sleep and activity targets.

The signal ran one way more than the other. Sleep quality predicted next day steps more than steps predicted that night’s sleep.

The link between sleep and steps

The analyses focused on simple sleep metrics and walking, two habits many people track today.

The team found that higher sleep efficiency, the percentage of time in bed spent asleep, aligned with higher next-day steps.

The work was led by Josh Fitton, a PhD candidate at Flinders University. His research centers on large-scale sleep data and daily activity.

“We found that getting a good night’s sleep, especially high-quality sleep, sets you up for a more active day,” said Fitton.

What the data shows

Participants used an under-mattress sensor at night and a wrist tracker for steps across three-and-a-half years.

Independent validation shows this under-mattress system can estimate sleep with good accuracy. Short sleep helped only up to a point, with the highest step counts after roughly six to seven hours.

Longer tossing and turning predicted fewer steps the next day. This was captured as sleep onset latency, the time it takes to fall asleep.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s extra steps barely changed that night’s sleep. That asymmetric pattern remained one of the clearest signals in the data.

One finding stood out: nearly 17 percent averaged less than seven hours and fewer than 5,000 steps.

How pressures affect habits

Daily schedules often push people to cut sleep short, especially when work or family demands spill into the evening. These patterns make it harder to reach healthy levels of movement the next day.

Stress also plays a role. When people carry mental load late into the night, they tend to fall asleep later and wake up less refreshed.

Small habits can add up across a week. Irregular mealtimes, inconsistent light exposure, and scattered breaks can disrupt natural rhythms that support steady sleep and activity.

These influences help explain why so few individuals meet both recommendations at the same time. They show that behavior is shaped as much by daily structure as by personal intention.

Steps reflect sleep patterns

Daily routines, work demands, and social schedules often pull people in directions that make sleep and activity hard to balance.

Many adults end up trading rest for productivity, even though the data shows that rest improves productivity the next day.

Even small disruptions can create a loop. A late-night can reduce next-day energy, which lowers steps and increases the chance of another restless night.

Environmental factors matter too. Light exposure, commuting patterns, and irregular meal times can nudge sleep timing and quality in ways that build up over the week.

These subtle pressures help explain why only a small share of people reach both targets at the same time. They reveal how daily structure, rather than motivation alone, shapes consistent habits.

How routines change the results

People often underestimate how much their daily routines shape both sleep and activity. When evenings stretch longer than planned, the next morning usually starts with less energy and fewer steps.

Work patterns can also pull people away from steady habits. Irregular hours, late tasks, or long commutes tend to crowd out sleep and lower motivation to move.

Social schedules add another layer. Even enjoyable plans like late dinners or online chats can push bedtime back far enough to affect the following day.

These small pressures accumulate across weeks. They help explain why only a small share of adults meet both targets at the same time, even when they understand the value of sleep and movement.

How guidelines compare

Adults are commonly told to aim for seven to nine hours of sleep. Those guidelines were built to optimize broad health rather than maximize steps.

Research on large populations links around 8,000 steps a day with lower mortality than 4,000 steps, but many people struggle to reach that goal in everyday life.

The latest study relied on objective data from everyday devices rather than self-reports. That broad coverage matters because it captures real-world patterns across seasons, jobs, and shifting schedules.

Focusing on quality sleep

“Prioritizing sleep could be the most effective way to boost your energy, motivation and capacity for movement,” said Professor Danny Eckert, senior author of the study.

When time is limited, prioritize sleep and let movement build on a rested body. Eckert highlighted practical habits such as regular bedtimes and cutting back on late-night screen use.

Setting realistic goals keeps progress sustainable. By focusing on better sleep while maintaining steady, moderate activity, people can lift their baseline without drifting into burnout.

The study is published in the journal Communications Medicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–