 Quantum computer can instantly execute a task that would normally take 47 years • Earth.com
Quantum computer
07-03-2023

Quantum computer can instantly execute a task that would normally take 47 years

Earth.com staff writer

In a significant leap for the field of quantum computing, Google has reportedly engineered a quantum computer that can execute calculations in mere moments – computations that would take the world’s most advanced supercomputers nearly half a century to process. 

The news, reported by the Daily Telegraph, could signify a landmark moment in the evolution of this emerging technology.

Quantum computing, a science that takes advantage of the oddities of quantum physics, remains a fast-moving and somewhat contentious field. 

Quantum computers hold immense promise for potentially revolutionizing sectors like climate science and drug discovery, offering computation speeds far beyond those of their classical counterparts.

Potential drawbacks 

However, this advanced technology is not without its potential drawbacks. Quantum computers pose significant challenges for contemporary encryption systems, thus placing them high on the list of national security concerns. 

The contentious discussion continues, with critics arguing that despite the impressive milestones, these quantum machines still need to demonstrate more practical applicability outside of academic research.

Astonishing capabilities 

Google’s latest iteration of its quantum machine, the Sycamore quantum processor, currently holds 70 qubits, a substantial jump from the 53 qubits of its earlier version. This makes the new processor approximately 241 million times more robust than the previous model.

As each qubit can exist in a state of zero, one, or both simultaneously, the capability of storing and processing this level of quantum information is an achievement that even the fastest classical computer, however rapid or slow, cannot match. 

The Google team, in a paper published on the arXiv pre-print server, remarked: “Quantum computers hold the promise of executing tasks beyond the capability of classical computers. We estimate the computational cost against improved classical methods and demonstrate that our experiment is beyond the capabilities of existing classical supercomputers.”

Even the currently fastest classical computers, such as the Frontier supercomputer based in Tennessee, cannot rival the potential of quantum computers. These traditional machines operate on the language of binary code, confined to a dual-state reality of zeroes and ones. The quantum paradigm, however, transcends this limitation.

Revolutionary power

While it remains uncertain how much Google’s quantum computer cost to develop, this development certainly holds the promise of transformative computational power. 

For instance, according to the Google team, it would take the Frontier supercomputer merely 6.18 seconds to match a calculation from Google’s 53-qubit computer. However, the same machine would take an astonishing 47.2 years to match a computation executed by Google’s latest 70-qubit device.

Quantum supremacy 

Many experts in the field have praised Google’s significant strides. Steve Brierley, chief executive of Cambridge-based quantum company Riverlane, labeled Google’s advancement as a “major milestone.” He also added: “The squabbling about whether we had reached, or indeed could reach, quantum supremacy is now resolved.”

Similarly, Professor Winfried Hensinger, director of the Sussex Centre for Quantum Technologies, commended Google for resolving a specific academic problem tough to compute on a conventional computer.

“Their most recent demonstration is yet another powerful demonstration that quantum computers are developing at a steady pace,” said Professor Hensinger. He stressed that the upcoming critical step would be the creation of quantum computers capable of correcting their inherent operational errors.

While IBM has not yet commented on Google’s recent work, it is clear that this progress in the realm of quantum computing has caught the attention of researchers and companies worldwide, opening new prospects in the evolution of computational technology.

