Quantum fractal pattern predicted 50 years ago observed in the lab

Fractals are curious designs that show up when patterns repeat themselves at different scales. They can be spotted in everyday settings such as ferns and snowflakes, yet they rarely appear in certain areas of physics.

That rarity makes them a favorite topic for those who study unusual behavior in matter.

Scientists have theorized for decades that electrons in special environments might display such repeating structures.

Reports hinted at possible sightings, but nobody had directly measured the electron energies in a real crystal to confirm this fractal. It looked like a problem best left to speculation.

Observing a decades-old prediction

Now, however, a brand-new observation in quantum materials has left researchers excited. They have found an intricate energy pattern that matches a famous prediction from the 1970s.

Ali Yazdani, James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor at Princeton, led the group that made this unexpected observation.

He and his colleagues captured direct evidence of the fractal pattern in a new type of material that was created by stacking and twisting sheets of carbon atoms, and which produced a moiré design.

Fractal energy pattern in quantum material

Scientists have long been fascinated by fractals, which are self-repeating patterns seen at many scales.

The research team measured the energies of electrons in these twisted sheets and found a sequence that matched the pattern known as Hofstadter’s butterfly.

A quantum version of a fractal pattern, known as “Hofstadter’s butterfly,” which has long been predicted, but the new study marks the first time it has been directly observed experimentally in a real material. Credit: Yazdani group

Hofstadter first named this spectral pattern in his Ph.D. work in 1976, and it is one of the early examples of modern scientific data visualization.

“Hofstadter’s butterfly is also a rare example of a problem that is solved exactly in quantum mechanics, without any approximations,” explained Kevin Nuckolls, the co-lead author of the paper. He explained that until now, no one had observed this energy pattern directly in a real material.

Accidental clues

“Our discovery was basically an accident,” commented Nuckolls. He revealed that they originally set out to examine superconductivity in twisted bilayer graphene but ended up with a moiré arrangement that opened the door to the butterfly pattern.

A team at MIT had shown in 2018 that moiré crystals can become superconducting under special conditions.

The samples did not meet the magic angle for superconductivity, but they produced a clear view of the fractal spectrum. That unexpected twist confirmed the calculations from decades ago in a direct and visual way.

“Sometimes nature is kind to you,” said Nuckolls. He mentioned that they nearly missed this hidden butterfly and only caught on after studying the electron energies in more detail.

Detailed electron energy patterns

The team applied a scanning tunneling microscope, which probes surfaces at an atomic scale by allowing electrons to tunnel from a sharp tip. This method captured the energy structure in exquisite detail.

Finding Hofstadter’s butterfly. Credit: Yazdani group

“The STM is a direct energy probe,” said Myungchul Oh, a postdoctoral research associate and co-lead author of the paper. He emphasized that this made it possible to verify the fractal pattern in ways that electrical resistance tests could not match.

Shifting theories on quantum fractals

The data suggests that electron-electron interactions play a role in shaping the fractal arrangement. These interactions were not part of the original model that was proposed in the 1970s.

Theoretical efforts by Professor Biao Lian and his students helped interpret these extra features. Their calculations matched the experimental findings, once they added the impact of strong correlations among electrons.

“The Hofstadter regime is a rich and vibrant spectrum of topological states,” said Michael Scheer, a graduate student in physics at Princeton and one of the paper’s co-lead authors.

He believes these images could unlock new insights into some quantum behaviors that remain poorly understood.

These findings hint at new possibilities for exploring unusual phases in two-dimensional materials. Researchers see this study as one step toward richer frameworks in quantum physics.

More fractal pattern surprises

Many experts wonder if other twisted structures might show similar surprises. Each new angle or stacking pattern can shift electrons into exotic behaviors.

Some might ask how such fractal features could connect to next-generation devices. While no immediate inventions are guaranteed, curiosity in this area is growing.

The bigger story

Beyond the fractal butterfly, other puzzles lie in topological states and quantum conductivity. Physicists hope that sharper imaging techniques might map out more hidden patterns.

“These moiré crystals provided an ideal setting,” stressed Ali Yazdani. He said that the carefully arranged carbon lattices allowed electrons to move in a periodic environment that revealed the structure that Hofstadter predicted.

Future studies on fractal patterns

Investigators plan to measure how these fractals shift as conditions like temperature or magnetic field change. Each variation might introduce a new shape to the electronic spectrum.

There is also excitement about combining this fractal observation with further research on superconductivity.

Small tweaks in the angle or doping level could reveal how electrons organize themselves in flat moiré bands.

Why do quantum fractals matter?

Understanding correlated states remains a priority for many labs. Some suspect that quantum fractals might show up in other materials with carefully designed patterns.

New theories will be tested against actual data, which was scarce until now. The hope is that each discovery will spark more questions about how electrons behave at tiny scales.

This long-sought fractal pattern emerged through patient work and a little bit of luck. Observers see it as a striking example of how surprising quantum materials can be when viewed up close.

The study is published in Nature.

