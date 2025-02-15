Quantum gates teleported: A leap toward scalable computing

Scientists in the UK have made a bold leap in the quest to create powerful quantum computers. They say they have now teleported logical gates – basic computing blocks – between two quantum processors placed more than six feet apart.

Quantum computing promises high-speed data processing which could solve problems that are too large for standard computers.

Tackling scalability challenges

“In our study, we used quantum teleportation to create interactions between these distant systems,” said study lead author Dougal Main of the University of Oxford.

Main is part of a team that is determined to fix what experts call the scalability problem, a snag where millions of qubits – tiny data units that hold zeros and ones at the same time – are required for a large-scale quantum machine.

Qubits are powerful because they tap into quantum physics, a branch of science that describes how particles behave at very small scales. Standard computers process bits that are either 0 or 1, but qubits defy that limitation and take on both states.

Teleporting a logical gate allows two smaller processors to combine their computing power without being physically merged. This approach might help avoid building one massive system that would be impractical in size.

Teleported quantum gates

Quantum gates act like switches that guide how qubits interact. They work in parallel, which can supercharge data processing for tasks like encryption and searching large datasets.

“This breakthrough enables us to effectively ‘wire together’ distinct quantum processors into a single, fully-connected quantum computer,” said Main. This move could one day connect smaller modules into a network that behaves as one bigger machine.

Such technology was recently tested in an experiment that ran a Grover’s search algorithm, a known quantum method for finding items in unsorted data faster than usual. The team reported a 71% success rate, demonstrating a step toward coordinated processing across a distance.

Real-world data teleportation

Quantum teleportation has attracted attention for its promise of moving data in a way that standard physics once deemed impossible. In late 2023, researchers used photons to transmit an image between two points without moving it in the traditional sense.

The Oxford study focused on teleporting quantum gates, not just states or images. The setup involved modules connected by particles of light, allowing the two ends to share information needed for these operations.

In tests, the system achieved about 86% accuracy when teleporting a controlled-Z gate between qubits. This figure will need to climb well above 99% before quantum computers become reliably stable for daily use.

Progress and next steps

Quantum internet – a secure network linking quantum processors – has become a hot topic. In 2024, Harvard scientists showed that entanglement, a quantum effect linking particles even when apart, can be shared between remote locations.

The Oxford team took this idea further by proving that two separate processors, each holding trapped-ion qubits, could function like a single unit. The modules were bridged by photons, forming a quantum state shared between them.

“Our experiment demonstrates that network-distributed quantum information processing is feasible with current technology. Scaling up quantum computers remains a formidable technical challenge that will likely require new physics insights as well as intensive engineering effort over the coming years,” said Professor David Lucas, the project’s principal investigator.

Engineers still face a huge challenge in bringing error rates under control. High accuracy is essential for fault-tolerant computing, which means that results stay correct even if some parts of the system misbehave.

Steps toward practical machines

Qubit errors happen when delicate quantum states collapse or pick up noise from the environment. Error correction tools can fix some mistakes, but they require additional qubits that put more strain on the hardware.

Teleporting gates may reduce some of these complications by letting multiple modules share tasks. This flexible setup could allow each device to handle a smaller portion of the load, while still achieving a level of performance that a single giant system might provide.

Teams worldwide are racing to fine-tune these technologies. Some aim to pair them with classical computers for hybrid approaches that ease the transition from today’s machines to tomorrow’s quantum platforms.

What’s next for quantum computing

Experts hope that further development of quantum hardware and design strategies will address the final hurdles. Extended testing with larger algorithms should reveal how to push success rates closer to that coveted 99% mark.

One day, smaller quantum computers might link up like puzzle pieces, forming a robust network that competes with bigger standalone devices. That would change data processing at its core and pave the way for secure communication and unimaginable computational speed.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

