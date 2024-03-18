Article image
Vibrating atoms are seen ‘tuning’ the energy of a single electron

Earth.com staff writer

In a stunning achievement in quantum physics, researchers have synchronized the shift of a quantized electronic energy level with atomic oscillations, achieving this at a speed exceeding a trillionth of a second.

This achievement, accomplished by physicists from the University of Regensburg, is akin to manipulating the height to which a ball is thrown.

Quantum steps and the ladder of energy levels

However, this was done within the quantum realm where energy levels resemble steps on a ladder, each step representing a quantized energy value unique to quantum particles like electrons.

The significance of quantized energy levels is paramount in modern technology, underpinning the functionality of qubits in quantum computing, light-emitting quantum dots awarded the Nobel Prize in 2023, and other quantum devices.

These energy levels, however, are susceptible to alterations through interactions with other particles, presenting both a challenge and an opportunity for researchers aiming to harness quantum behaviors for advanced technologies.

Methodology behind these quantum observations

Leveraging a state-of-the-art ultrafast microscope, the Regensburg team has accomplished the direct observation and control of how an electron’s energy is adjusted by the atomic vibrations of its environment.

This was observed with unprecedented atomic resolution and at speeds previously deemed unattainable, marking a significant leap towards the realization of ultra-fast quantum technologies.

The researchers focused their study on atomically thin materials, specifically examining how the movement of such a material can influence discrete energy levels.

Their observations centered around a vacancy, a void created by the absence of an atom, within these two-dimensional crystals. These vacancies, akin to atoms, have distinct energy levels making them promising candidates for quantum computing qubits.

Overcoming the odds through team synergy

By inducing vibrations similar to those of a drum’s membrane on the atomic scale, the team discovered they could alter the energy level of a vacancy, effectively controlling it through the surrounding atomic movements.

These findings, detailed in Nature Photonics, could pave the way for future nanoelectronics and quantum computing technologies.

Overcoming numerous challenges, including achieving atomic resolution and capturing extremely rapid movements, the team’s method integrated a scanning tunneling microscope’s high energy and spatial resolution with custom-tailored ultrashort laser pulses.

This innovative approach allowed them to observe the dynamic shifts of energy levels in what can be likened to slow motion.

Implications and the future of quantum energy

In summary, brilliant physicists at the University of Regensburg have set a new benchmark in quantum physics by intricately manipulating and observing the quantum states of electrons with unprecedented precision and speed.

This remarkable achievement deepens our understanding of the quantum world while opening a new realm ripe with possibilities for the development of advanced quantum technologies and materials.

Through their innovative approach and collaborative effort, they have paved the way for future breakthroughs that could revolutionize how we interact with and harness the power of quantum mechanics.

This astounding breakthrough promises a future where the once-theoretical aspects of quantum physics become the cornerstone of practical, real-world applications.

The collaborative effort, spearheaded by Carmen Roelcke, Lukas Kastner, and Yaroslav Gerasimenko, alongside the expertise of Jascha Repp, Rupert Huber, Maximilian Graml, and Jan Wilhelm, was crucial in deciphering the interaction between atomic movements and electronic energy levels.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Photonics.

