Rare type of cancer is on the rise among young people, leaving experts perplexed

Appendix cancer was once a medical oddity that most people never heard about. Today, reports are stacking up in younger adults, and doctors are trying to make sense of it.

This cancer starts in the small pouch off the large intestine, and it often hides until surgery for suspected appendicitis.

These cancers vary in their biology – from appendiceal adenocarcinoma, which begins in the gland cells lining the appendix, to neuroendocrine tumors that arise from hormone-producing cells in the digestive tract. Yet they share a troubling trend: the number of cases is steadily climbing.

Appendix cancer – the numbers

A new study found that cases of appendix cancer more than tripled among people born around 1980 and quadrupled among those born around 1985 when compared with people born in 1945.

The analysis included 4,858 adults, spanned 1975 to 2019, and tracked tumors by histologic subtype.

Researchers explained that people born after the 1970s, including Gen X and older Millennials, face roughly three times the risk of developing appendix cancer compared to those born in the 1940s.

They emphasized that this pattern held true across different tumor types and age ranges, suggesting that something has changed over time in the environment or lifestyle of newer generations.

The size of the increase, they added, was far greater than they expected when the analysis began.

Tracking the trend

The team used the National Cancer Institute’s SEER program, a group of population based cancer registries that captures who gets cancer, when, and with what features.

It routinely records tumor site, stage at diagnosis, treatments, and survival.

They compared people by birth cohort, which means groups born in the same years, to see whether newer generations face higher risk at the same ages.

The pattern was clear across multiple tumor subtypes.

The study used five year age bands and 21 overlapping birth cohorts to reduce noise. Since rates rose after 1945 across successive cohorts, the results point away from a single explanation.

This approach helps separate generational exposures from the simple effect of getting older. It is a way to tell whether something changed in the world that different generations share.

Why might rates be rising

Lifestyle, diet, and environmental changes began to abruptly shift in unexpected directions in 1970s and after.

Evidence links excess body weight, lower physical activity, alcohol, and high intake of red or processed meats with higher risk for colorectal cancer, which offers clues for the digestive tract more broadly.

Antibiotics also came under the microscope. A recent antibiotics analysis tied early life antibiotic exposure to higher odds of early onset colorectal cancer and precancerous polyps.

These findings do not prove cause for appendix cancer, and the study authors were careful on that point.

They do hint that the gut microbiome may be part of the story because antibiotics can shift intestinal bacteria in lasting ways.

Researchers are also asking whether food processing and chemical exposures changed risk in ways we have not mapped yet. That work will need careful population data linked to biology rather than guesses.

Why early detection is tough

There is no standard screening test for appendix cancer, and colonoscopy, which is good at finding colon polyps, is not reliable for this purpose.

Symptoms are often vague. People report intermittent abdominal pain, bloating, or a change in bowel habits that can look like many other conditions.

Many cases are found only after surgery for suspected appendicitis. The disease can spread inside the abdomen before it is noticed, which makes timing and treatment choices harder.

When an appendix is removed, the tissue is examined under a microscope by a pathologist. That step confirms a diagnosis and helps guide the next move.

What you can do now

Know your baseline health and pay attention to persistent abdominal symptoms that do not fit your usual pattern. If something lingers, talk with a clinician rather than waiting it out.

Healthy habits still matter. The same risk factors that lift colorectal cancer risk, like excess body weight and alcohol, are reasonable targets to reduce overall cancer burden.

If you have a family history of multiple cancers, ask about inherited risk and whether specialized evaluation makes sense.

People who had appendicitis treated without surgery should also mention any ongoing abdominal symptoms at follow up visits.

Simple steps will not guarantee protection, but they can tilt the odds in your favor. Small, sustained changes add up over years.

Appendix cancer and human health

Clinicians are separating appendix tumors from right-sided colon cancers in studies and registries so patterns do not get blurred. That clarity should lead to sharper trials and better guidance.

Emergency teams are also watching for appendicitis that fails to improve or that returns soon after treatment. When symptoms persist, closer follow up and imaging can speed diagnosis.

Hospitals are updating how these tumors are coded and reported to avoid confusion with colon cancers. Consistent naming helps researchers spot trends and design smarter trials.

Public health tools helped clarify this trend, but they cannot name the cause on their own. Next steps include lab work, exposure histories, and studies that connect biology with lived experience across generations.

Newer generations face higher risks at the same ages as older groups did decades ago, which raises important questions for prevention and education.

The immediate task is to pay attention to symptoms, support research, and keep an open mind as evidence comes in.

The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

