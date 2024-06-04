Article image
06-04-2024

Rare birds return home due to unique conservation efforts

Earth.com staff writer

A remarkable comeback story is unfolding on Pajaros Uno Island off the coast of Chile. The Peruvian Diving-Petrel, a rare seabird locally known as “yuncos,” has returned to nest on the island after decades of absence.

This exciting development signals a major victory for bird conservation efforts led by Island Conservation, a non-profit organization dedicated to restoring island ecosystems worldwide.

Bird haven restored due to conservation

Pajaros Uno Island, once overrun by invasive rats that preyed upon seabird eggs and chicks, has undergone a dramatic transformation.

In August 2020, Island Conservation launched a project to eliminate these predators and restore the island’s natural balance. After a dedicated effort, the island was declared predator-free in December 2022, paving the way for native species to reclaim their home.

“Seabirds play a crucial role in depositing essential nutrients from the sea to the land through their guano, which has the potential to sustain reefs in the nearshore waters,” said Coral Wolf, Conservation Science Program Manager at Island Conservation, highlighting the importance of seabirds in maintaining the health of island ecosystems.

Calling all birds with social attraction

To expedite the return of the yuncos, Island Conservation implemented a clever strategy known as “social attraction.” This involved playing audio recordings of bird calls to entice the birds back to their former nesting grounds.

The technique had proven successful on the nearby island of Chañaral, where it lured back another population of Peruvian Diving-Petrels.

In November 2023, the first sound system was installed on Pajaros Uno Island. Within a mere two weeks, the island’s camera traps captured the first images of yuncos exploring their restored haven.

The rapid response to the social attraction program exceeded expectations, demonstrating the birds’ eagerness to reclaim their ancestral home.

Nesting paradise for Diving Petrel birds

The return of the yuncos to Pajaros Uno Island is not just a symbolic victory; it has real-world implications for the survival of the species.

During a recent monitoring visit, researchers discovered two natural burrows or crevices on the island, providing ideal nesting sites for the returning birds.

“It was so thrilling to discover these nesting pairs so soon after the island was restored. We were preparing dinner and heard the Peruvian Diving-petrels’ call. We quickly took a GPS and a flashlight and ran towards the source of the sound while putting on our shoes. We couldn’t believe it when we found the burrows!” exclaimed María José Vilches, Island Restoration Specialist at Island Conservation. “Knowing these birds will be safe from predators gives me hope for the survival of the species!”

Thriving bird ecosystem and conservation

Pajaros Uno Island serves as a sanctuary for the Peruvian Diving-Petrels and several other Chilean seabird species. This 70-hectare island provides a crucial breeding ground for a diverse range of birds.

It supports about 3,000 pairs of Peruvian Boobies, making it a significant nesting site for this species. Additionally, the island hosts the largest population of Kelp Gulls in northern Chile, with around 2,000 pairs thriving there.

The Vulnerable Humboldt Penguin also finds a safe haven on Pajaros Uno, with approximately 600 breeding pairs. These seabirds rely on the island’s predator-free environment to raise their young and sustain their populations.

The successful restoration of Pajaros Uno not only benefits the Peruvian Diving-Petrels but also enhances the overall biodiversity and health of the island’s ecosystem.

This achievement underscores the importance of continued conservation efforts to protect and restore vital habitats for endangered and threatened species.

Model for the future

The success of the Pajaros Uno Island restoration project is not only a triumph for Chile but also a beacon of hope for other regions facing similar conservation challenges.

“This project’s success will have huge implications for restoration work beginning in Peru. What we’ve learned about working in these ecosystems will help us restore islands along the entire Humboldt current — and we’ll be able to implement social attraction projects for the Peruvian Diving-petrels throughout the region!” stated Jose Luis Cabello, Island Conservation’s Head of Operations in Latin America.

Brighter future for Diving Petrels

The return of the rare Peruvian Diving-Petrels to Pajaros Uno Island stands as a testament to the power of dedicated conservation efforts.

By eradicating invasive predators and creating a safe haven for native species, Island Conservation has not only saved a threatened bird species but also revitalized an entire ecosystem.

This inspiring success story gives us hope that we can reverse the tide of biodiversity loss and secure a brighter future for our planet.

