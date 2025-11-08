How high in the sky are the Northern Lights? Scientists finally found out

At dawn over northern Sweden, a team of scientists captured a rare sight: a blue aurora glowing higher than expected – about 124 miles (200 kilometers) above Earth’s surface.

Using a single, ultrasensitive hyperspectral camera, they measured the color’s altitude with remarkable precision, tracing how the upper atmosphere awakens as sunlight returns.

The results push the familiar blue hue higher than most models predict, revealing new details about how light, chemistry, and charged particles interact during the transition from night to day.

The finding also introduces a fresh way to study dawn’s impact on the ionosphere – without needing a network of cameras spread across the Arctic sky.

Blue aurora mystery

In a new study, researchers mapped the altitude of the blue aurora during morning twilight over Kiruna, Sweden. The blue comes from nitrogen molecular ions, written N2+, that light up when energized.

They watched the first sunlight sweep downward through the upper atmosphere and tracked how the blue emission brightened along their line of sight. That timing revealed height without needing two cameras at different locations.

The work was led by Professor Katsumi Ida, a plasma physicist at the National Institute for Fusion Science in Japan. His research focuses on charge-exchange spectroscopy and the transfer of laboratory plasma diagnostics to auroral physics.

Seeing altitude through color

The HySCAI camera, a hyperspectral camera that records many narrow colors across each image, captures a full spectrum at every pixel of the sky, letting scientists isolate faint auroral lines from sunlight. This design avoids the mix-ups that plague ordinary filter cameras at dawn, when the sky brightens.

That spectral detail matters because sunlight adds a broad glow that can hide the signal. HySCAI separates the narrow blue band from the broad background and keeps the measurement honest.

During dawn, the top of the atmosphere becomes sunlit first, then the lighted layer drops with time. The team used that natural sweep to sample different heights with a single viewpoint.

The key process here is resonant scattering – light reemitted by ions after absorbing sunlight. When the sunlit layer crosses the viewing path, the ions scatter more light and the signal jumps.

Data lift blue light higher

First, the researchers computed a volume emission rate – light produced per second in a small volume – by looking at how fast the blue signal rose as the sunlit layer descended. That rise peaked when the sunlight line reached a specific height in their field of view.

“The volume emission rate of N2+ (427.8 nm) becomes maximum when the shadow height of the sunlight becomes 200 kilometers,” said Ida.

A widely used auroral model, which simulates how electrons excite the atmosphere, has tended to place the strongest blue emission lower for similar energies. That mismatch tells us something in the morning ionosphere is boosting the blue line higher than expected.

For perspective, a large regional analysis of green and blue aurora activity from seven winters found typical peak heights near about 71 miles (114 kilometers). That baseline puts the new dawn result in clear contrast with nighttime behavior.

Blue auroras climbs higher

One likely chemical reaction – charge exchange between excited oxygen ions and neutral nitrogen molecules – can create N2+ at higher altitudes where sunlight is present. That pathway raises the population of nitrogen molecular ions and makes the blue line stronger overhead.

Another factor is the ionosphere, the upper atmosphere filled with charged particles, which changes quickly as day breaks. Fresh sunlight can lift electrons, reshape ion chemistry, and alter how energy flows along magnetic field lines.

The single camera method adds clarity because it ties brightness to the exact moment the sunlit edge crosses the sightline. That timing lets researchers turn light curves into altitude profiles without building a multicamera network.

By comparing the blue line with the classic green oxygen line, the team reduced the impact of changing electron rain. That ratio sharpened the view of the scattering process itself.

The approach echoes charge exchange – a collision where an ion gains or loses an electron – a staple diagnostic in magnetically confined plasma experiments. Adapting that idea to a sky full of ions is clever, because sunlight plays the role of the controlled beam.

Using the sun’s moving edge as a height marker keeps geometry simple and transparent. It also means the method works best during twilight, when the boundary moves steadily.

That timing window is short at high latitudes, but the physics is rich. It offers a daily, natural scan of the upper atmosphere from the top down.

The method also scales. A network of hyperspectral stations along longitude could track how the blue layer shifts during space weather events.

Sequential color auroral images taken by the all-sky camera every two minutes from 02:21:58 to 03:59:52 UT on October 21, 2023 at the Kiruna Esrange Optical Platform Site of the SSC (Swedish Space Corporation) in Kiruna, Sweden. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Geophysical Research Letters

Lessons from blue auroras

Models simplify the messy upper atmosphere to run quickly. When real data show the blue layer higher during dawn, the chemistry for nitrogen and oxygen ions needs attention.

Better constraints on N2+ help in space weather, forecasts of conditions that can disturb radio links and polar aviation. Blue line behavior ties directly to changes in ion chemistry that also affect signals.

Higher blue emission at daybreak hints at fast pathways that build N2+ aloft. Pinning those down will improve the way models handle sunlight-driven reactions.

It also informs satellite drag estimates. Even small tweaks in ion and neutral densities can matter for low Earth orbit.

The next dawn experiments

The next steps involve targeted spectroscopy and coordinated radar. Direct velocity and temperature measurements would test whether upflowing ions or chemical production dominates the blue layer.

Pairing hyperspectral cameras with instruments that resolve tiny line shifts would separate motion from chemistry. That pairing would turn a clever imaging trick into a full diagnostic suite.

Cross-checks with independent techniques will be essential. When different tools agree on altitude and timing, confidence grows fast.

A global plan would place a few HySCAI units across the auroral zone. That coverage would capture how the blue layer migrates across local time and longitude.

The study is published in Geophysical Research Letters.

