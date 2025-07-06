Rare ceremonial wheel from the Iron Age accidentally discovered by scientists

A crew clearing ground for a championship golf course near Inverness expected to see nothing more dramatic than sand and stones. Instead, they uncovered a complete iron tire that once clamped around a wooden wheel, quietly waiting underground for roughly 2,200 years.

They soon called in Andy Young of Avon Archaeology Highland, who led the rescue excavation and confirmed that the rim belonged to a ceremonial Iron Age chariot.

Iron wheels in the highlands

The discovery sits within a palisade circle, a type of prehistoric enclosure marked by concentric ditches and timber fencing. Only one other Iron Age chariot burial has been excavated in Scotland, near Newbridge in 2001.

“They are such a rare thing. We were a bit bemused,” said Young.

Researchers lifted the 55‑inch‑diameter rim in two curved pieces, its inner lips still showing the slight bevel that once locked against a wooden felloe.

What makes an iron wheel ceremonial

The wheel lay beside cremated bone, coarse pottery, and animal fragments, a cluster that signals a high‑status burial rather than a junk heap.

The tire’s iron would have demanded substantial ore, charcoal, and smithing skill, suggesting that the individual interred nearby ranked as a local leader.

In Iron Age Scotland, metalwork signaled power because workable ore was patchy and smelting required large fuel loads.

A single one‑inch‑thick rim could consume an oak tree’s worth of charcoal during forging, according to traditional blacksmithing estimates.

Iron craftsmanship and technology

To create such rims, smiths first forge‑welded short bars into a hoop, heated it until fiery red, then hammered it onto the wooden wheel, quenching the iron so it shrank tight.

The faint weld lines and hammer scars on the Inverness tire match that description, hinting at a travelling workshop able to serve elite clients.

The archaeological team also retrieved a slag bloom, waste from smelting, inside the outer trench, implying that secondary metalworking may have occurred on site.

Such evidence feeds debates on whether Highland communities imported finished objects or ran local forges during 500 BCE–500 CE, the conventional Scottish Iron Age span.

A window onto Iron Age society

Two concentric ditches ring the tire’s pit, forming a penannular enclosure about 65 feet across.

Postholes flanking a southeast entrance held six‑inch‑wide timbers, probably gateway uprights that heightened the spectacle of any funeral procession.

Inside, archaeologists mapped three empty pits aligned with the inner ditch. They might once have supported stone stelae or tall posts, turning the space into an open‑air shrine visible from Moray Firth a mile away.

Radiocarbon samples from charred plant remains are now in the lab, but field stratigraphy hints at a single‑stage construction.

That differs from lowland Yorkshire sites where chariot burials reused older mounds, indicating regional diversity in mortuary customs.

Why this discovery matters

Though Iron Age cart burials are well-documented in continental Europe, particularly in Gaul and northern Italy, they remain extremely rare in Britain, and even more so in Scotland.

This new discovery adds weight to the argument that Highland communities had broader connections to pan-European elite traditions than previously believed.

Vertical photograph showing the Palisade Enclosure as excavated. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Avon Archaeology Highland

Archaeologists from the University of Edinburgh and the National Museum of Scotland have already expressed interest in further investigating the site.

They believe this could reshape how scholars understand social stratification and ritual practices in northern Scotland during the first millennium BCE.

Questions that remain unanswered

One puzzle is whether the burial originally included two wheels. Young believes that a modern plow may have destroyed or displaced the second one, a possibility supported by disturbed soil patterns near the site.

If true, this would suggest a complete cart or chariot was once interred there, in line with known Iron Age funerary rites.

Another mystery is the identity of the person buried. The cremated remains were fragmentary, making it difficult to determine age, sex, or status.

Still, the presence of a forged iron tire and careful burial design points to someone with significant social influence likely a tribal leader or high-ranking warrior.

Protecting the past

“This has been a remarkable journey from prehistoric times to the present, right here on our doorstep,” said Stuart McColm, vice‑president of golf development at Cabot Highlands.

Developers re‑buried the enclosure beneath the geotextile and reshaped the fairway so stray golf balls will fly well clear.

The golf resort also pledged the associated pottery, flint, and Bronze Age urn to local museums in Inverness and Edinburgh, allowing future researchers to revisit the assemblage with fresh techniques.

“We were pretty amazed,” Young added, reflecting on a career that had never before produced a complete tire from the turf.

Young’s team plans a full Data Structure Report and radiocarbon program, hoping to pin down whether the wheel arrived new for the burial or was retired after years of use.

The study is published in the Avon Archaeology Highland Data Structure Report.

—–

—–