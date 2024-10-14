Rats have a very complex social life

The social behavior of the Norway rat is far more intricate than previously thought, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE).

The study offers new insights into rat social structures and their implications for human psychiatric medication development.

Rats as a model for social behavior

“Rodents serve as an important model for examining both individual and collective behavior,” explained the study authors. “Dominance within rodent social structures can determine access to critical resources, such as food and mating opportunities.”

However, the researchers noted, many aspects of the intricate interplay between individual behaviors and the resulting group social hierarchy – especially its evolution over time – remain unexplored.

Complex social interactions among rats

Rats, often used in laboratory studies due to their genetic similarities with humans, are now shown to exhibit complex social interactions too.

According to the experts, the biological properties of rats exhibit much greater similarities to human cells and organs than previously expected.

Nearly 90% of genes in humans and rats display significant similarities, making their behavior particularly relevant for medical and psychological studies.

Focus of the research

In this study, the researchers color-coded the rats so that an automated system could monitor them continuously for eight months.

The system tracked them 24 hours a day, allowing the scientists to observe intricate patterns of social dominance and peaceful coexistence among the rat colonies. These observations challenge traditional ideas about rat behavior and, potentially, human social dynamics as well.

Critical role of the social environment

A fast-forward video of the experiment, showing a week of activity in four colonies (during their night-time hours, since rats are mostly inactive during the day), was created by the Department of Biological Physics at ELTE.

The researchers discovered that social hierarchies within rat groups were not static. In some cases, hierarchies were only established after numerous conflicts, while other groups demonstrated stable and peaceful living conditions.

These variations were influenced significantly by the composition of the groups and how they were reorganized, revealing the critical role of the social environment in shaping behavior.

Complex social dynamics of rats

One particularly fascinating discovery was that mixing rats from hierarchical and non-hierarchical groups led to unpredictable outcomes: sometimes the new group formed a hierarchy, while other times, it remained peaceful.

This finding challenges common assumptions about rat behavior, indicating that the social dynamics of rats are not as straightforward as previously believed.

Another unexpected result involved personality traits. While rats were evaluated using standard personality and social tests – tests commonly employed in behavioral and drug research – the results of these tests did not correlate strongly with the actual behavior observed within the groups.

This suggests that rats’ social behavior, socialization, and relationship to their traits are far more complex than what can be inferred through simple testing mechanisms.

Broader implications of the research

One significant implication of this study is its relevance for researchers studying the effects of psychotropic drugs.

When investigating the effects of certain psychotropic drugs in animal experiments, scientists must be highly cautious with their conclusions, because the paradoxes in rat group behavior suggest that their social interactions cannot be easily categorized or predicted.

The study’s publication is noteworthy not just for its findings, but also for the vast amount of data collected and the innovative methodologies used to analyze the results.

Máté Nagy played a crucial role in the design and execution of the experiment, while Gábor Vásárhelyi developed advanced software solutions to process the large quantities of visual data collected throughout the study.

New perspective on animal behavior

At the conclusion of the experiment, the research team made a point of ensuring the welfare of the rats, successfully finding adoptive homes for all the animals involved.

In sum, this study not only redefines our understanding of rat social behavior but also has broader implications for how researchers interpret behavioral studies, especially those involving psychotropic drugs.

By revealing the complexities of rat social lives, the study provides a new perspective on both animal behavior and human applications.

The research is published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

