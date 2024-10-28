Recognizing emotions in horses can improve their health

New research reveals that owners who believe their horses experience emotions and treat them with care significantly improve the health of these animals.

For millions in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), working horses are essential to agriculture, transport, and household tasks. In these settings, healthy horses directly support livelihoods, emphasizing the mutual benefit of compassionate animal care.

Attitudes toward horse emotions

Conducted by the University of Portsmouth and Brooke, a charity dedicated to animal welfare, this study examined 299 horse owners and their animals in Senegal’s regions of Diourbel, Louga, and Thiès.

The researchers assessed owners’ attitudes towards their horses, asking questions about their beliefs in the animals’ ability to feel emotions like pain. They then evaluated the horses’ welfare.

The findings, published in the journal PLoS ONE, highlight a powerful link between an owner’s empathy and their horse’s physical condition, suggesting that fostering compassionate care could enhance conditions for working horses globally.

Horses as a lifeline for communities

Working horses and other equids are integral to household income in LMICs. Research by Brooke in Senegal showed that families with horses can increase agricultural production by up to 78% for certain crops, and similar findings exist across other countries.

These animals are also critical for tasks like water transportation and livestock feeding.

A spokesperson for Brooke explained that the health and welfare of working equids is intimately linked to their owners.

“If animals become sick or injured and are unable to work, this has a direct impact on the income-generating opportunities and well-being of the communities who depend on them.”

The impact of empathy

Researchers discovered a clear relationship between empathy and animal welfare.

Owners who believed in their horses’ capacity to feel emotions tended to provide more care in the form of nutrition and veterinary attention.

Horses of empathetic owners had healthier body conditions and overall improved welfare.

Key findings of the study

The study revealed that owners who attributed sentience to their horses – recognizing their capacity for pain or emotion – had animals with better physical health, benefiting from consistent nutrition and proper housing.

In addition, higher household income and financial stability were associated with better care for animals. These households were more likely to provide adequate food, shelter, and medical support for their horses.

Furthermore, the researchers found that owners with positive attitudes toward their horses ensured better living conditions, showing that a compassionate approach to animal care directly contributes to improved welfare.

Socio-economic and cultural ties

The study highlighted that socio-economic stability is also essential to animal welfare. Households that could consistently meet their own needs were better able to invest in their animals’ needs.

This stability allows for consistent veterinary care, nutrition, and shelter. Financial support for these households, therefore, has the potential to improve animal welfare on a broader scale.

Emotional connection with horses

Study senior author Leanne Proops, a lead researcher at the University of Portsmouth, emphasized the strong link between owner empathy and horse welfare.

“Our research highlights the profound connection between human attitudes and animal welfare. When owners view their horses as sentient beings capable of feeling, they are more likely to invest in their care.”

Proops noted that this knowledge could guide welfare organizations toward fostering empathy in communities, as it directly enhances animal welfare.

She also pointed out that this relationship works in both directions: owners may downplay an animal’s capacity for emotions to protect themselves from distress when they cannot fully care for them.

Insights from this study could help drive policies that protect working animals, secure funding for welfare initiatives, and raise awareness about the benefits of empathetic care in improving both human and animal lives.

Recognizing horse emotions

The study offers a valuable perspective for welfare organizations, policymakers, and communities. Recognizing that animals are sentient beings deserving of care can improve their welfare and productivity, directly benefiting the people who rely on them.

Emphasizing this human-animal connection has the potential to foster sustainable, mutually beneficial relationships in low and middle-income countries where working animals are essential to community life.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–