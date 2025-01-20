Recreating the face of 'Dragon Man,' an ancient human cousin

A team of scientists has recreated the face of an ancient human ancestor that might offer a fresh glimpse of our distant past. This reconstructed visage of “Dragon Man” is linked to a group of early humans called the Denisovans, who roamed parts of Asia for thousands of years.

Researchers believe these individuals may have handed down bits of genetic material that shaped the course of modern human evolution by helping our ancestors to adjust to different landscapes and climates.

Dragon Man and the Denisovans

John Gurche, working with National Geographic, is the paleoartist behind this striking portrait. Denisovans are known mainly from a sparse record of fossils and DNA first extracted in 2010 from a finger bone in Siberia.

Scientists say these ancient humans lived between 200,000 and 25,000 years ago, crossed paths with Homo sapiens, and left us with genetic traces seen today in populations across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Neanderthals and these early humans are our closest extinct relatives, and they likely contributed to our ability to move into and adapt to new areas of the globe.

Why the Harbin skull matters

A laborer in northeastern China uncovered a remarkably complete fossil many years ago, which became known as the Harbin skull.

Some experts suspect it could have belonged to a Denisovan because it bears certain resemblances to a 160,000-year-old jawbone that was discovered on the Tibetan Plateau.

The Harbin Skull is the cranium of a Denisovan nicknamed Dragon Man. Credit: CAS

That jawbone, found in Xiahe Cave, could not be used to extract DNA evidence, but researchers used a method called paleoproteomics to determine its lineage.

Because the Harbin fossil dates back roughly 150,000 years and was located in the same broad region where Denisovans once roamed, many scientists think it may be the most complete example of these elusive people.

Clues from Denisovan’s face

Gurche built his model by starting with a plastic replica of the Harbin skull, which he studied to gauge features like overall jaw breadth and prominent brow.

His aim was “To get as close as I could to looking into the eyes of these extinct species,” he told National Geographic.



He estimated eye size by referencing the ratio of eyeball diameter to eye socket size that African apes and modern humans share, then used markings on the fossil to place chewing muscles in the right spots.

Dragon Man’s head and nose shape

Studying the bone structure gave Gurche clues about the nose’s width and protrusion.

Scientists often rely on similar methods for ancient reconstructions, since cartilage does not survive in fossils.

Illustration of a Denisovan named Dragon Man in his natural habitat. His large head could be an adaptation to the harsh environment in which he likely lived. Chuang Zhao

Their logic stems from comparing multiple hominin species and applying standard patterns of human and ape anatomy.

By layering muscle over the replicated skull, Gurche produced a model with a wide mouth, a robust brow, and a braincase in the ballpark of a modern human’s – traits that underscore both our shared lineage and the intriguing diversity of this lost group.

Evidence of travel and interbreeding

Denisovans likely ventured far, with fossils and DNA traces turning up from Siberia to Southeast Asia.

Some experts point to strong signs that they interbred with Homo sapiens, possibly boosting our ancestors’ ability to cope with unfamiliar altitudes and diseases.

The story goes that our forebears met these other humans, passed along genes that improved survival, and then forged onward to inhabit new territories.

However, we still do not know why Denisovans themselves vanished, or how they managed to cover such large distances in eras when travel was slow and difficult.

Next steps for Dragon Man and Denisovans

Experts say that solving the mystery of how these people journeyed across thousands of miles – and figuring out why they vanished – requires more fossils.

Recreating the face of ‘Dragon Man,’ an ancient human cousin named Denisovans. Credit: Chuang Zhao/CAS

Compared to Neanderthals, Denisovan remains are exceptionally scarce, which is why the Harbin skull’s possible Denisovan link has excited many anthropologists.

Any additional finds, such as teeth or skull fragments, can help refine our picture of these ancient relatives and fill in details about their environment, social behavior, and diet.

A glimpse into the past

In February 2025, National Geographic featured Gurche’s Denisovan model, marking a milestone in our understanding of who these people were. Some see this lifelike creation as a vital leap for anyone curious about human origins.

The crossbreeding evidence, the scattered remains, and now this reconstructed face provide a chance to reflect on how many human groups once shared our planet.

The Denisovans’ disappearance still mystifies scientists, but every new bit of data reveals more about their place in our lineage.

Understanding Dragon Man and Denisovans

While we might never get every answer about the Denisovans, the puzzle pieces we do have hint at a world filled with varied human populations.

Each group may have contributed to the genetic tapestry that makes our species what it is today.

The Harbin skull’s similarities to that jawbone in Xiahe Cave underscore how a single fossil find can reshape our thinking on early humans.

As more studies zero in on these and other artifacts, a fuller narrative of the Denisovans’ story may surface – one that reminds us of our interwoven past.

A version of this story will appear in the February 2025 issue of National Geographic magazine.

