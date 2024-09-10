Reef sharks are abandoning their homes due to ocean warming

Environmental scientists have stumbled upon a concerning pattern. They have observed that grey reef sharks, typically the loyal residents of coral reefs, are skipping town more frequently and for longer periods. The culprit? Our steadily warming oceans.

The study starts with the ingenious pairing of acoustic receivers on the seabed and satellite remote sensing.

This dynamic duo has opened up new vistas to understand shark behavior, particularly during times of high environmental stress. And the sharks are giving us a run for our money as they move from their warm reef habitats to cooler, deeper waters.

El Niño effect

The shockwaves of El Niño 2015-2016 are still reverberating, with our grey reef sharks showing behavioral shifts, including lower residency on the reefs up to 16 months after periods of extreme warming.

With forecast models predicting annual bleaching events by 2043, the sharks’ decision to seek a retreat spells trouble.

The international team of scientists from Lancaster University and ZSL monitored shark movements in the Indian Ocean from 2013 to 2020.

Movement of reef sharks in a warming world

Dr. David Jacoby, the principal investigator on the project, elaborated on the findings and their implications for the reef ecosystem.

“These results provide some of the first evidence of how reefs change in response to environmental stress, something that is becoming both more extreme and more frequent, is affecting the movement of sharks,” said Dr. Jacoby.

“Grey reef sharks are a common, resident predator to the reefs of the Indo-Pacific, venturing away from the reef to feed, but many are having to decide whether to escape the stressed reefs.

Faced with a trade-off, sharks must decide whether to leave the relative safety of the reef and expend greater energy to remain cool or stay on a reef in suboptimal conditions but conserve energy, noted Dr. Jacoby.

Ecological role of grey reef sharks

According to Dr. Michael Williamson from ZSL’s Institute of Zoology, grey reef sharks are not just inhabitants but vital cogs in the reef ecosystems.

Their movements encode a complex dance between food, safety, and environmental conditions. Absent their nutrient influx from deeper waters, the reef’s resilience to environmental stress may be at stake.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Interestingly, not all the monitored locations saw a decline in habitat use. In fact, certain reefs showed increased shark residency, suggesting that some reefs are more resilient to stress.

This raises intriguing questions about the factors influencing shark movement decisions, and the specific characteristics of resilient reefs.

Domino effect of climate change

The conclusion? As climate change flings us into an era of increasing uncertainty and extreme stress events, the ecological role of these predators on coral reefs is likely to change.

The ripple effects of their absence will extend further than we can predict, potentially disrupting the delicate balance of species and trophic interactions that occur on coral reefs.

Climate change is a Pandora’s box, and we’ve only just lifted the lid. As we brace for an unpredictable future, characterized by more frequent and extreme stress events, research like this becomes paramount.

Conservation of grey reef sharks

Conserving grey reef sharks and their habitats requires a multi-faceted approach that encompasses science, policy, and community engagement.

Marine protected areas (MPAs) represent one of the most effective strategies to safeguard these critical habitats, allowing shark populations to thrive amidst the pressures of climate change.

Collaborative efforts among governments, local communities, and NGOs can foster sustainable fishing practices that minimize bycatch and enhance reef health.

Furthermore, public awareness campaigns are essential in educating communities about the ecological significance of sharks.

Protecting a connected web of life

“Recent research in the Chagos Archipelago, where we conducted our study, has shown that those reefs that have greater nutrient flows from seabirds have significantly enhanced fish biomass and therefore a higher likelihood to be resilient to multiple stressors,” said Dr Wiliamson.

“Some of our receivers that were seeing a greater number of sharks residing were also near islands with seabird populations.”



As the environmental stress equation becomes increasingly complex, so does our understanding and approach to protecting the invisibly connected web of life below the ocean surface. Grey reef sharks are changing their rhythm, and offering us a chance to change ours.

The study is published in the journal Communications Biology.

