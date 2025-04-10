Relaxation techniques can lower high blood pressure - at least temporarily

Relaxation techniques may help lower high blood pressure – at least in the short term – but the longer term effects are unclear, according to a recent analysis of existing research.

However, the study also concludes that the current body of evidence is at risk of bias, highlighting the need for more rigorously designed and extended follow-up studies to verify whether these methods can play a meaningful role in treating high blood pressure.

High blood pressure: A global concern

High blood pressure affects roughly one-third of people aged 30 to 79 and stands among the top causes of death globally. Although medications exist to manage high blood pressure, many people struggle with consistent use.

This reality has spurred interest in alternative strategies, such as relaxation-based techniques that aim to reduce stress – a major factor contributing to high blood pressure. Yet which approach, from breath control and mindfulness to yoga, Tai Chi, or biofeedback, may be most effective is still up for debate.

In an effort to expand the evidence base, the researchers searched for English-language studies published up to February 2024, looking at relaxation’s potential in individuals with high blood pressure (140/90 mm Hg or above) or elevated blood pressure (120/80 mm Hg or above).

The review ultimately included 182 studies, of which 166 involved participants with high blood pressure and 16 involved those with elevated readings. Where applicable, the team used network meta-analysis, a statistical method that allows comparison of multiple treatments at once.

Short-term effects and relaxation techniques

From 54 pooled studies, the analysis found that most relaxation techniques appeared to reduce both systolic and diastolic blood pressure in people with high blood pressure, at least over a span of three months or less.

These short-term interventions ranged from breath control to yoga and meditative movement, as well as music therapy, progressive muscle relaxation, and psychotherapy.

Yet after three to twelve months, the data provided no clear evidence that any single relaxation practice continued to exert a significant impact. And in the small number of studies extending beyond a year, autogenic training offered a hint of benefit, but with low certainty.

“The results of our systematic review and network meta-analysis indicate that relaxation or stress management techniques might result in meaningful reductions in blood pressure at up to three months of follow-up,” the researchers wrote.

“Uncertainty exists about this effect, however, because of the risk of bias in the primary studies, the potential for publication bias in this area, and imprecision in the effect estimates, meaning that the observed changes in blood pressure might be too small to affect cardiovascular or cerebrovascular outcomes.”

Vague data on relaxation techniques

Additionally, the data analyzed by the team often lacked detail on costs, cost-effectiveness, and whether or not these interventions decreased the incidence of cardiovascular events. Another point of concern is that many studies’ descriptions of relaxation methods were vague or inconsistent, making it difficult to interpret or replicate their techniques and results.

“Hypertension is a chronic condition, likely to require long term drug treatments or behavioral changes. As such, interventions that are used for a brief period, or provide only short term benefits, are unlikely to be clinically useful,” the authors wrote.

Because the available research seldom tracks participants beyond a few months – and does not always confirm if they maintained their relaxation practice – it remains unclear if any early reductions in blood pressure might last over time.

“Too few studies exist, however, to assess whether the beneficial effects of relaxation are maintained when the techniques are practiced for longer than three months,” noted the experts.

“Future studies must clearly report whether participants were still using relaxation methods at the time of the outcome assessment, with details on adherence to the relaxation schedule. These factors might strongly influence the effectiveness of the different relaxation and stress management techniques.”

Further research is needed

In short, while the analysis offers cautious optimism that approaches such as mindful breathing, meditation, and yoga may help manage blood pressure in the short run, the current evidence does not confirm significant or lasting benefits beyond that window.

Until more definitive, long-term research is carried out – preferably with rigorous designs and standardized reporting – clinicians and patients may want to view these relaxation methods as potentially supportive, but not standalone, tools for addressing chronic high blood pressure.

The study is published in the journal BMJ Medicine.

