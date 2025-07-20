Restored wetlands cut carbon fast - without the methane problem

Restoring wetlands might be one of the fastest ways to cut carbon emissions – and it doesn’t come with the methane problems seen in other landscapes.

A new study shows that bringing life back to floodplain wetlands can slash carbon emissions by 39% in just one year. Even more impressive: the restored wetlands bounced back quickly, bringing multiple ecosystem benefits with them.

And because these wetlands are widespread across the globe, their restoration could have far-reaching climate impacts.

A fast turnaround with big payoffs

The research comes from scientists at RMIT University and was focused on floodplain, or riparian, wetlands – the kind often found alongside rivers and streams.

These wetlands make up more than half of the world’s wetlands but are usually overlooked in climate discussions.

Floodplain wetlands store less carbon than peatlands, which are traditionally seen as the heavyweights of natural carbon capture.

But peatlands come with a catch: after restoration, they can release up to 530% more methane – a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide – potentially canceling out their climate benefits in the short term.

Floodplain wetlands, on the other hand, recover quickly and don’t have the same methane spike. That makes them a promising tool for both climate and environmental repair.

Restored wetlands and carbon emissions

“Restoring wetlands could be a secret weapon against climate change,” said Dr. Lukas Schuster from RMIT University’s Centre for Nature Positive Solutions.

“We found managing freshwater wetlands for carbon benefits also boosts flood and drought resilience, highlighting the dual benefits of restoration.”

The researchers compared three restored wetlands to three degraded ones along the Loddon River in Victoria, Australia – and the differences were clear.

In the restored sites, rewetting and revegetation reduced carbon emissions by 39%, while emissions in the unrestored wetlands rose by 169%. Soil carbon, stored in roots and organic matter, increased by 12% in the restored areas but dropped by 10% in the degraded ones.

Even after the wetlands dried, soil moisture in the restored sites remained 55% higher, showing strong potential for retaining water and withstanding drought. These results show real potential for drought mitigation, water retention, and long-term soil health.

Wetlands that work smarter

Dr. Schuster pointed to a deeper connection between carbon, water, and overall ecosystem health.

“We observed a vital link between carbon dynamics and ecosystem function,” he said. “Wetlands are nature’s purification system, removing nitrogen from waterways and carbon from the atmosphere.”

“Now we know even more about the important role they play and how quickly their recovery can be, it’s time to act.”

Freshwater wetlands may only cover a small part of the Earth, but they’re responsible for up to 25% of global methane emissions. Even so, they hold strong potential as long-term carbon sinks.

Restored wetlands and carbon outcomes

One key finding involved plant life. Native species returned in force to the restored wetlands.

Their leaves decomposed more slowly than those of invasive grasses, meaning carbon stayed locked in the soil longer. That’s good news for long-term carbon capture.

The restored wetlands also retained 45% more nitrogen in the soil. That’s important because it helps clean water, reduces the risk of algae blooms, and keeps ecosystems in balance.

“More nitrogen removed from these wetlands has a positive flow-on effect to connected waterways,” said Dr. Schuster. “If you manage the carbon outcome, you get other benefits like drought resilience and healthier farmland where flora and fauna can thrive.”

“We’ve shown wetland restoration pays off, so we hope this study will inform future land management policies.”

Long-term payoff of restored wetlands

The payoff isn’t just short-term. One of the restored wetlands had been monitored for six years after water flow was reintroduced. It showed a 53% increase in surface carbon stocks – proof that these benefits aren’t just fast, but lasting.

In a time when climate solutions often feel slow and uncertain, restoring floodplain wetlands stands out for its speed, simplicity, and multiple payoffs.

It’s not just about cutting carbon. It’s about building healthier ecosystems, one wetland at a time.

The full study was published in the Journal of Environmental Management.

