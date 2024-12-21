Right whales live nearly twice as long as we thought

Whales continue to astonish us with the surprises they reveal, and the most recent discovery is nothing short of extraordinary.

A comprehensive new study reveals that right whales have been underestimated in terms of their longevity. This discovery not only overturns long-standing beliefs but also highlights the remarkable resilience and mysterious nature of these marine giants.

These magnificent creatures, once thought to live only 70 to 80 years, are now known to surpass 130 years, with some nearing the age 150 – far outliving humans.

Right whales’ astonishing lifespans

This incredible discovery surfaced in an in-depth study that painstakingly analyzed photos of individual whales spanning four decades.

The researchers spotlighted two specific species – the Southern right whale, found in the oceans below the equator, and the North Atlantic right whale, native to the Atlantic coast of North America.

The experts used the photographic data to build survivorship curves – a statistical tool similar to what is used by insurance companies – to calculate these remarkable lifespans.

The data revealed that Southern right whales can live for more than 130 years, with some speculated to reach the ripe old age of 150.

On the other hand, North Atlantic right whales were found to have an average lifespan of a mere 22 years, with very few surviving beyond 50 years.

Human impact on North Atlantic whales

According to Greg Breed, the study’s lead author at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, this longevity gap between two closely related species is primarily attributable to human interference.

“North Atlantic whales have unusually short lifespans compared to other whales, but this isn’t because of intrinsic differences in biology, and they should live much longer,” said Breed.

“They’re frequently tangled in fishing gear or struck by ships, and they suffer from starvation, potentially linked to environmental changes we don’t fully understand.”

Implications for conservation efforts

These findings will not only rewrite biology textbooks but will also recalibrate the scales on which we measure conservation efforts for these creatures.

“To attain healthy populations that include old animals, recovery might take hundreds of years,” noted Breed. “For animals that live to be 100 or 150 and only give birth to a surviving calf every 10 years or so, slow recovery is to be expected.”

This slow recovery trajectory highlights the critical need for sustained conservation measures and global collaboration to protect these iconic marine mammals.

The wisdom of the whales

The research also emphasizes the significance of cultural knowledge among whale clusters.

“There’s a growing recognition that recovery isn’t just about biomass or the number of individuals. It’s about the knowledge these animals pass along to the next generation,” said Breed.

The loss of older whales disrupts this critical transfer of knowledge and could potentially jeopardize the survival of younger individuals.

Expanding the study to other species

With this breakthrough discovery under their belts, the scientists plan to extend their research to other whales.

The objective is to determine if species currently believed to have an average lifespan of around 80 years might also be hiding centennial secrets.

Furthermore, the team is eager to understand how whaling has impacted the number of aged whales in today’s populations and predict when their numbers might rebound to match their pre-whaling glory.

The role of whaling

The dramatic difference in lifespans between Southern and North Atlantic right whales demonstrates the long-lasting consequences of historical and modern whaling practices.

Southern right whales, which faced significantly less hunting pressure in recent decades, are now showcasing their potential for remarkable longevity.

In contrast, North Atlantic right whales bear the scars of centuries of exploitation, compounded by ongoing threats such as fishing gear entanglements and ship strikes.

Whaling not only reduced populations but also eliminated many of the oldest individuals, robbing populations of cultural knowledge that is vital for survival.

These findings emphasize the importance of creating safer ocean environments and reducing human interference to allow whales to reach their full lifespans.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

