Ripening tomatoes may hold clues to delay human aging

The ripening of tomatoes may reveal clues about the cellular processes that influence aging, according to a new study.

Dr. Simon Michaeli from the Volcani Institute worked with colleagues in Israel and Germany to explore how a fundamental recycling system in cells affects tomato ripening and possibly our own aging path.

The team discovered that a process known as autophagy may be key to shaping when tomatoes ripen, since it helps control a plant hormone.

How autophagy impacts cellular aging

Autophagy is a vital cleanup and recycling mechanism in most organisms, excluding bacteria, and is associated with aging processes in animals. It breaks down and repurposes damaged parts of the cell to keep everything running smoothly, much like an internal maintenance routine.

Research suggests it promotes healthier lifespans for animals by clearing out unnecessary cell materials, including proteins that might otherwise build up over time. Studies have hinted at its significance in plants, but it wasn’t always clear if it played a role in fruit ripening.

The new work shows a direct connection between autophagy and the timing of certain ripening events in tomatoes. The research also notes that slowing ripening doesn’t require halting other key growth functions.

The hormone that controls fruit ripening

Ethylene is a primary hormone that signals when fruit should turn from green to a softer, more appetizing form. It is famously linked to apples, bananas, avocados, and tomatoes, triggering them to become sweeter, juicier, and sometimes brighter.

Scientists often examine ethylene production to figure out if a fruit is on track for normal ripening. A slight acceleration can lead to fruit that ripens sooner and spoils faster. A delay can mean it stays unripe for longer and might never fully develop ideal taste or texture.

Tomato experiments and early ripening

Researchers temporarily repressed autophagy genes in mature tomato fruits to test the effect on ripening. Their observations revealed that these tomatoes ripened ahead of schedule, which indicated that autophagy helps to keep ethylene levels in check.

They found that once autophagy was dialed down, ethylene production spiked earlier. In short, limiting a cell’s ability to break down its own parts pushed the fruit to age at a faster pace.

The study points out that this cellular recycling mechanism has similar anti-aging functions in various organisms, from simple animals to humans.

Implications for less waste

Producers spend enormous effort controlling the ripening process, since it influences everything from shipping schedules to profit margins.

A big concern is spoilage, which eats into budgets and reduces the variety of produce on store shelves. Any strategy to slow or better control the ripening timeline might cut these losses.

“It is estimated that around 40% of global agricultural produce is lost or wasted, which has significant financial, nutritional, and environmental implications,” explained Michaeli.

He and his team believe that harnessing what goes on at a cellular level might ensure fresher fruits and a reduced carbon footprint.

Future paths in fruit science

Experiments with tomatoes are just the tip of the iceberg for exploring how autophagy shapes food quality. It’s possible this process operates in similar ways across different types of produce, though not all fruits respond to ethylene the same way.

Additional research might look at selective targeting of autophagy pathways so that farmers can keep tomatoes from ripening too fast without harming other aspects of plant growth. That could lead to improved shelf life while maintaining the fruit’s taste, nutrients, and color.

Autophagy, ethylene, and tomatoes ripening

Scientists want to pinpoint how autophagy keeps ethylene in balance. They suspect that when cells recycle specific proteins or molecules linked to ethylene, it holds off ripening a bit longer.

“Eventually, we may use our understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms behind ripening to reduce produce loss across the supply chain. The next step is to identify how autophagy regulates the onset of ethylene,” said Michaeli.

Potential benefits for growers

Everyone in the food chain stands to benefit from discovering new ways to prolong produce quality. Less spoilage translates into cheaper groceries, a lighter load on landfills, and more choices for people everywhere.

Farmers are eager for any technique that can keep crops in top condition for a longer stretch. If autophagy can be managed without sacrificing flavor or nutrition, it may open the door to practical, eco-friendly solutions that help feed growing populations.

Aging insights from ripening tomatoes

Beyond fruit biology, this finding sparks curiosity about our own cells. Autophagy is often linked to longevity and healthier aging in animals. It’s not about living forever, but rather about steering body cells toward a more balanced maintenance system.

The tomato example shows one more way autophagy supports life processes, whether that’s controlling the moment a fruit hits peak ripeness or preserving the health of our tissues. Researchers suggest that uncovering parallels in different species may advance our understanding of aging overall.

The study is published in New Phytologist.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–