Rising dangers threaten the survival of bees and pollinators

This World Bee Day, a troubling message is buzzing through the air – bees and other pollinators face a wave of new and unexpected threats that could cause even more losses in the coming decade.

War, plastic pollution, artificial light, and even well-meaning climate actions are creating new obstacles for pollinators already under strain.

Pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths, bats, and birds are essential to our environment and food production. Nearly 90% of flowering plants and over three-quarters of the world’s major crops depend on them.

Yet these species are already declining at alarming rates due to habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change, and invasive species. Now, researchers say even more risks are on the horizon.

What scientists are saying about bees

Experts from the University of Reading contributed to a new report commissioned by Bee:wild, a science-led global campaign to save pollinators. The report identifies 12 rising dangers that could further endanger pollinators in the next 5 to 15 years.

Professor Simon Potts, lead author and chair of Bee:wild’s Scientific Advisory Board, noted that identifying new threats and finding ways to protect pollinators early is key to preventing further major declines.

“By acting early, we can reduce harm and help pollinators continue their important work in nature and food production. Various conservation opportunities already exist and more are emerging,” continued Potts.

“This is not just a conservation issue. Pollinators are central to our food systems, climate resilience, and economic security. Protecting pollinators means protecting ourselves.”

Bees and pollinators in war zones

The report outlines a series of surprising new threats to pollinators that extend beyond the usual concerns like pesticides and habitat loss. For instance, war and conflict, such as the ongoing situation in Ukraine, are changing agricultural practices.

Countries involved in or affected by conflict tend to grow fewer crop types, leading to a lack of diverse flowering plants that pollinators need throughout the season for proper nutrition and survival.

Plastic and artifical light

Another troubling issue is the discovery of microplastics in bee colonies across Europe. Testing from 315 honey bee hives revealed the widespread presence of synthetic materials, including PET plastic.

These microplastic particles are now contaminating hives, raising questions about their impact on bee health and the quality of honey.

Artificial light at night is also proving harmful. Studies show that nocturnal pollinators, such as moths and certain beetles, visit 62% fewer flowers in areas with light pollution.

This drastic reduction disrupts nighttime pollination, which is essential for many plant species and ecological cycles.

Pollution and pollinator behavior

Antibiotic pollution is emerging as yet another hazard. Residues from antibiotics can contaminate both hives and honey.

Worse still, they may interfere with pollinator behavior by reducing their foraging activity and visits to flowers, which are critical for pollination and plant reproduction.

Air pollution is adding further stress, affecting the growth, reproduction, and overall survival of pollinators. Exposure to polluted air can impair navigation and reduce the chances of bees returning to their hives.

The use of pesticide cocktails – mixtures of various chemicals – is becoming more common, particularly in developing countries. These combinations can be more toxic than individual pesticides, weakening pollinators and making them more susceptible to disease and stress.

Additional threats to bees

More frequent and intense wildfires are destroying vital habitats. As these fires become larger and harder to control, they not only remove food sources but also hinder the ability of pollinator populations to recover.

While climate action is critical, some approaches could unintentionally harm pollinators if not carefully managed. For instance, planting fast-growing non-flowering trees for carbon capture could reduce food for pollinators.

Choosing a mix that includes flowering trees would help balance carbon storage with pollinator support.

Mining for materials like lithium – used in electric car batteries – can damage habitats rich in pollinators. Avoiding these areas and restoring land afterward could reduce long-term impact.

Smart ways to support biodiversity

Among the 12 strategies highlighted in the report, five stand out as particularly promising. First, introducing stronger regulations to reduce antibiotic pollution would help protect pollinator and bee health.

Moving toward electric vehicles can significantly reduce air pollution, which in turn benefits pollinators. In addition, breeding new crop varieties that produce more nectar and pollen can improve the diet of pollinators, boosting their health and resilience.

Furthermore, integrating flower-rich habitats into solar parks can transform these spaces into pollinator-friendly areas, supporting biodiversity while generating renewable energy.

Finally, scientists are developing RNAi-based treatments that specifically target harmful pests without affecting beneficial insects like bees, reducing the need for broad-spectrum pesticides.

Small actions, big difference

Other opportunities include protecting stingless bees, which are vital to tropical ecosystems. This can be done by creating urban gardens, re-wilding spaces, and preserving natural habitats.

There’s also growing interest in using artificial intelligence to monitor and track bee and other pollinator health and behavior more efficiently. Even AI tools to monitor pollinator populations could all make a big difference.

Dr. Deepa Senapathi is head of the Department of Sustainable Land Management at the University of Reading and co-author of the report.

“Meaningful action to protect bees is not a ‘nice-to-have’ future aspiration – practical solutions that we can implement now already exist and more are emerging. The most promising opportunities are ones that tackle multiple problems at once,” said Dr. Senapathi.

Reversing bee and pollinator decline

According to Dr. Senapathi, focused and determined action could significantly slow and even reverse pollinator decline while creating environments that benefit both nature and people.

“It will take effort from everyone to address these threats. We need to maintain, manage and improve our natural habitats to create safe spaces for pollinators,” said Dr Senapathi.

“But policy changes and individual actions must work together so everything from gardens and farms to public spaces and wider landscapes can all become pollinator-friendly habitats.”

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Board Member of Re:wild, which helped launch Bee:wild, offers a hopeful reminder in the report’s foreword.

“The choices we make today will shape the future – not only for pollinators, but for all life on Earth. Together, we can ensure that these remarkable species continue their vital work, sustaining the natural world that sustains us all,” she said.

The full report, Emerging Threats and Opportunities for Conservation of Global Pollinators, is available here.

