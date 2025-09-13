Rising heat is supercharging dengue and spreading it into new regions

There’s a heat-driven health crisis creeping in – not with coughing or fevers in a doctor’s office, but with buzzing mosquitoes.

Dengue fever, a disease that used to stick mostly to tropical zones, is breaking borders and heading toward cities and countries that never had to worry about it before. The reason? It’s getting warmer.

Dengue is far more than a nuisance. The illness often starts with high fever, headaches, and body aches. In some cases, it spirals into internal bleeding, organ failure, and death.

Once mostly seen in places like Brazil and the Philippines, it’s now on track to affect millions more across both Asia and the Americas.

Temperature and dengue transmission

Until now, scientists had a pretty good hunch that heat played a role in dengue’s spread. What this new study makes clear is just how big that role is – and how dangerous the trend could become.

The analysis looked at 1.4 million records of dengue across 21 countries, mainly in Central and South America, plus Southeast and South Asia. The research shows that even small increases in average temperature are already making dengue infections worse and more widespread.

“The effects of temperature were much larger than I expected,” said Marissa Childs, the lead author from the University of Washington. “Even small shifts in temperature can have a big impact for dengue transmission, and we’re already seeing the fingerprint of climate warming.”

The mosquito’s sweet spot

Dengue doesn’t spread well in just any heat. It thrives in a narrow band of temperatures. The peak danger zone? Around 82°F. That’s the sweet spot where mosquitoes are most active and the dengue virus replicates fast.

This means that as previously cooler cities and regions warm up, they’re becoming perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry dengue. This includes major population centers in Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. Many are just now reaching that danger zone, and that’s where the biggest spikes are expected.

The study found that hotter areas already above this optimal temperature might actually see slight dips in dengue spread. But those declines don’t come close to canceling out the massive increases elsewhere. The total global impact is still a steep rise in infections.

Millions of infections linked to heat

Between 1995 and 2014, warmer temperatures were responsible for 18% of dengue infections across the 21 countries studied. That’s not a future estimate – it’s already happened.

Based on current rates, over 4.6 million extra dengue cases have been caused by climate-driven warming every year.

Looking ahead, things could get worse, and fast. Depending on how much greenhouse gas emissions rise, cases could jump another 49% to 76% by 2050. That means more than double the current number of dengue infections in places that are already home to over 260 million people.

“Many studies have linked temperature and dengue transmission,” said Erin Mordecai, senior author of the study. “What’s unique about this work is that we are able to separate warming from all the other factors that influence dengue – mobility, land use change, population dynamics – to estimate its effect on the real-world dengue burden.”

“This is not just hypothetical future change but a large amount of human suffering that has already happened because of warming-driven dengue transmission.”

New places, new risks

The numbers in the study might actually be lower than the real totals. The research didn’t include places where data is unreliable or hard to get – such as large parts of India and Africa.

The analysis also doesn’t fully cover areas where dengue is still emerging, like parts of the United States and Europe.

But signs are showing up. Dengue cases have already been reported in California, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, and even southern parts of Europe. As people move, cities grow, and the virus evolves, the risks are rising.

How to slow the spread

The study points to two ways forward: prevention and preparation. On the prevention side, aggressive action to cut carbon emissions would slow down global warming and reduce heat-driven spread of dengue.

This strategy would require more investment in clean energy and fewer emissions from fossil fuels.

But even with strong prevention efforts, adaptation is critical. Health systems need to be ready. Mosquito control programs have to expand. And access to new vaccines will matter more than ever.

“Climate change is not just affecting the weather – it has cascading consequences for human health, including fueling disease transmission by mosquitoes,” Mordecai said.

“Even as the U.S. federal government moves away from investing in climate mitigation and climate and health research, this work is more crucial than ever for anticipating and mitigating the human suffering caused by fossil fuel emissions.”

What this study shows isn’t just that dengue is spreading. It proves that climate change is already making people sick in ways that were once hard to measure. The suffering isn’t tomorrow’s problem – it’s today’s reality. And unless big changes happen fast, that reality is only going to get worse.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

