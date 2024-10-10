Robot buddies encourage children to stay physical activity

Picture a world where an inexpensive robot buddy can inspire your children to be more physically active. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?

According to a new study, this could be the future. Here’s why this matters: movement is crucial for a child’s overall health. It’s a life-long investment that pays off not just during their tender years but also in adulthood.

GoBot: The robotic buddy

Researchers conducted individual sessions for eight toddlers aged between 2 and 3, once a week for two months.

These sessions took place in a playroom that was populated with various toys and an unexpected guest — a toddler-sized GoBot.

This custom-made, foam-padded robotic buddy is the brainchild of a collaboration between the Oregon State University (OSU) colleges of Engineering and Health.

Child and GoBot robot interactions

Each weekly session was segmented into three parts. During one of the segments, the GoBot was present in the room but not active.

However, the child could interact with it as they wished — pushing or pulling it around.

In the second segment, the GoBot was under the control of an operator who used a PlayStation DualShock4 controller to maneuver the robot.

In the third segment, the GoBot was left to its own devices — moving around autonomously. The GoBot treated the child to sounds, lights, or bubbles each time the child got close to it.

Activity levels and robot buddies

The research revealed fascinating results. Quite simply, in the presence of an active GoBot, the activity levels in kids surged. These levels were gauged using multiple sensors and cameras.

Naomi Fitter, who spearheaded the study for the College of Engineering, found it interesting that the simple autonomous routine of the GoBot was as impactful as a teleoperated control in engaging the children.

She moots the possibility of an affordable robotic buddy that could be more intelligent and independent than the current line of phone-operated robotic toys.

Understanding the impact

Physical activity doesn’t just mean a fun time for young children. It’s integral to their cognitive, social, and motor development.

Not to mention, it lays the groundwork for healthier psychological and cardiovascular health in the future.

“High rates of sedentary behavior are a significant challenge across many phases of life, and better physical activity at any part can lead to better health outcomes,” Fitter emphasized.

Previous studies have underscored that a considerable number of children are not meeting the recommended physical activity guidelines.

That’s a conundrum we need to address urgently as it is linked to high levels of childhood obesity and other adverse health issues.

Robot buddies and children

“Toys that motivate crawling and assist with walking are widespread,” Fitter noted, “but there’s a scarcity of toys designed to motivate young children to be active once they are ambulatory.”

GoBot-like assistive robots could potentially fill this void.

Fitter added that these robots may be more effective than other tools in promoting physical activity. Why? Because people often perceive robots as peers and influencers rather than inanimate tech like phones or computers.

Fitter was quick to clarify that the aim is not to replace caregivers.

“The work in our paper could lead to new robotic toys that families could play with together to help fill those gaps in engagement with toddlers,” she said.

Fitter shared the limelight with her collaborators, Rafael Morales Mayoral and Ameer Helmi, from the College of Engineering, and Samuel W. Logan from the College of Health.

Robots, children, and the future

The integration of robotic companions in early childhood development opens doors to numerous possibilities.

The study’s findings suggest that these robotic buddies can become vital tools in preschool environments, providing interactive play experiences that stimulate physical movement.

As technology advances, the potential to create more sophisticated robots that can spontaneously adapt to a child’s interests and activities grows.

This could revolutionize the way physical activity is incorporated into daily routines, tightening the bonds between play and health education.

Educators and developers must consider how to balance technological integration with traditional play to ensure comprehensive development.

Policy and implementation

For widespread adoption of robotic companions like GoBot, policy frameworks must evolve to support their implementation in educational and home settings.

This includes assessing the safety standards of robotic toys, ensuring affordability for families, and providing training for educators and parents on how to incorporate such technologies effectively.

Additionally, further studies are required to evaluate long-term impacts, addressing questions of social interaction and emotional attachment to robotic toys.

Policymakers should collaborate with researchers, technologists, and child development experts to design inclusive, effective strategies that promote physical activity and holistic growth for children through the innovative use of robotic technology.

Guiding toddlers towards a physically active lifestyle can be a mammoth task. But with robotic buddies like GoBot, we could be looking at a future where technology and playtime intersect to promote healthier habits.

This groundbreaking study was published in the Journal of Translational Engineering in Health & Medicine.

