Robots gain human trust with the right kind of eye contact

As humans and robots interact more, eye contact plays a powerful role. It’s more than a gesture – it shapes how we connect and communicate. And as we age, science may offer new ways to keep those social instincts sharp.

A new study reveals something surprising: not just eye contact, but how and when we make it shapes communication. This discovery matters for humans, robots, and the spaces where both interact.

The research was led by Dr. Nathan Caruana, a cognitive neuroscientist in the HAVIC Lab at Flinders University.

Dr. Caruana’s team observed how people communicated during tasks with a virtual partner. The goal was to uncover patterns in gaze that signaled help or intent.

The researchers asked 137 participants to perform a block-building task with a virtual partner. Throughout the task, the experts watched eye movements closely. They studied not just where people looked, but why, when, and in what order.

A look that asks for help

One pattern stood out. People responded best when the virtual partner looked at an object, then at them, and back to the object. This sequence made it clear a request for help was happening. Timing turned a look into a message.

“We found that it’s not just how often someone looks at you, or if they look at you last in a sequence of eye movements, but the context of their eye movements that makes that behavior appear communicative and relevant,” noted Dr. Caruana.

This context makes the difference between a glance and a cue. People recognized it, even when it came from a robot. This suggests our brains are wired to notice such social signals, regardless of the source.

Robots speak with their eyes

The study also confirms something striking: humans react to robot eye movements the same way they react to humans.

“And what’s fascinating is that people responded the same way whether the gaze behavior is observed from a human or a robot,” said Dr. Caruana.

That means robots can use our own social tools, like eye contact, to connect better. If they use familiar gaze patterns, we feel like they understand us.

“Our findings have helped decode one of our most instinctive behaviors and how it can be used to build better connections whether you’re talking to a teammate, a robot, or someone who communicates differently,” noted Dr. Caruana.

Boosting connection as we age

Alongside this social discovery, another team has been working to reverse aging itself. A team led by Lucas Schoenfeldt and Alejandro Ocampo published a breakthrough in EMBO Molecular Medicine in 2025.

The researchers showed that a pair of small molecules can rejuvenate aged human cells and extend lifespan in C. elegans by over 42 percent.

These molecules, Repsox and TCP, target core aging factors: DNA damage, epigenetic drift, and oxidative stress. Treated human fibroblasts showed lower DNA damage and better stress resistance. In worms, the treatment improved motor function and reproduction.

By reducing age-linked senescence, the cocktail supports clearer cell signaling. That is crucial in tissues like the brain, where clean communication matters. If cells can “see” each other better, maybe so can we.

Robots and human bonds

What happens when insights from social neuroscience meet aging research? The answer might be better human-machine interaction that does not decline with age.

Dr. Caruana’s work helps us build machines that feel more human. Schoenfeldt’s research may help us remain mentally sharp enough to notice it.

The shared goal: help people feel seen, understood, and connected, whether by a teammate or a digital agent.

“These subtle signals are the building blocks of social connection,” said Dr. Caruana. “By understanding them better, we can create technologies and training that help people connect more clearly and confidently.”

The HAVIC Lab continues to study gaze in varied settings. The chemical reprogramming team is exploring other cell types and doses. The findings might ultimately lead to safe, non-genetic therapies to restore healthy aging.

Both efforts show that the future of communication, human or robotic, starts with seeing each other better. And sometimes, it only takes a look.

The study is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

