Robusta coffee could save our morning brew from climate change

There’s nothing like that first cup of coffee in the morning. Across the world, consumers are savoring more than 2.2 billion coffee cups on a daily basis, many of which include Arabica and Robusta coffee.

With over 100 million farmers globally catering to our coffee indulgence, we must ask ourselves – where do these precious beans come from?

Exploring the future of coffee

Coffee beans that kickstart the routines of millions every day usually belong to one of two species – Coffea arabica or Coffea canephora (fondly known as Robusta or Conilon coffee).

Arabica beans have historically held the coffee throne, favored for their distinct flavor and aroma. However, an impending crisis is brewing. By 2050, it is predicted that about 80% of Arabica production could be hit by climate change.

Felipe Ferrao, a research assistant scientist from the University of Florida, and colleagues from the RD2 Vision (France) and Incaper Institution (Brazil), are on a quest to find coffee cultivars that could potentially replace Arabica in the long term.

Robusta coffee: A resilient alternative

Two avenues could potentially supplement Arabica: adapting coffee cultivation practices to new environments and focusing on the more resilient species.

The latest research led by the University of Florida hints that Robusta might be the hero we need to keep our morning pick-me-ups intact.

“If you consider that nowadays, about 60% of coffee beans commercialized around the globe are from Coffea arabica, the coffee industry is looking for alternatives,” said Ferrao. “This is how and where Robusta coffee emerges as a good candidate.”

In recent decades, Robusta coffee production has seen a 30% increase, while also demonstrating its robustness against economic and environmental uncertainties.

“Overall, the species produces more coffee than Arabica, using fewer inputs, such as fertilizer and water. As its name suggests, the plant is more robust,” noted Ferrao.

“While the demand for Robusta coffee likely won’t decrease, our biggest challenge is to meet the demand for quality and productivity required by the coffee chain. In this sense, genetics and breeding studies can provide basic elements for a better understanding of diversity and factors that affect quality.”

Robusta: Climate-smart coffee for the future

The research team evaluated both Robusta/Conilon and Arabica coffee for multiple traits in three high-altitude locations in Brazil over five years.

The goal was to assess whether Robusta cultivars had the potential to yield a robust crop in alternative climates and, importantly, whether they also delivered on taste.

Their findings? Robusta demonstrated a high adaptability to high altitude regions, thus aligning with good production and flavor profiles. This makes it a fitting candidate for the “coffee of the future – climate-smart coffee.”

The study proposes that Robusta can offer three key characteristics for future coffee cultivars:

Sustainability – The ability to produce more with less. Quality – Delivering a good flavor to meet consumer demand. Plasticity – The capacity to adapt to new production systems.

Testing new grounds in Florida

Both encouraged and intrigued by their success with Robusta in Brazil, the scientists are now exploring its potential to grow in Florida.

“Here in Florida, we have some trials to test both Robusta and Arabica coffees in different locations. When compared to Brazil, the differences in the soil properties, rainfall distribution, temperature and weather events will certainly impact the coffee production and its quality,” said Ferrao.

The Florida-based team, including researchers from the Tropical Research and Education Center (TREC) in Homestead and Gainesville, are now testing coffee as an alternative crop for Florida growers.

The trials mark the first time such a diverse set of coffee materials is tested under Floridian conditions.

As global consumers, we can only wait to see whether the promise of Robusta will percolate through to our morning cup, as science continues brewing alternatives to secure a climate-smart future.

Technology in coffee sustainability

Technology plays a vital role in promoting sustainable coffee production. Innovations like precision farming and climate modeling are emerging. These advancements help farmers optimize their practices. They enable better adaptation to changing environmental conditions.

Precision agriculture uses data and technology to monitor factors like soil moisture, nutrient levels, and pest populations. By leveraging these insights, farmers can make informed decisions about irrigation, fertilization, and pest management, resulting in more efficient resource use and less environmental impact.

Moreover, advanced climate modeling tools enable researchers and farmers to predict how climate change will impact growing regions. By understanding these trends, they can proactively adjust cultivation methods, select more resilient varieties, and manage risk effectively.

As the industry continues to face challenges from climate change, the integration of technology into sustainable practices will be essential. By embracing innovation, we can not only safeguard the future of agricultural products but also enhance the livelihoods of farmers and the quality of our morning brew.

The study is published in the journal Crop Science.

