Roman treasure trove of gold coins unearthed after 1,700 years

Archaeologists excavating a late Roman fortification in Holzthum, Luxembourg uncovered a hoard of 141 gold coins from the late fourth century. The find draws a clear line between everyday life on the frontier and the uncertainties that forced someone to stash away wealth.

The coins show nine emperors from the final decades of united Roman rule, and three of them feature the short lived western ruler Flavius Eugenius.

That mix turns a pocket sized cache into a compact history lesson about power, religion, and survival.

This is not just a pile of shiny metal. The hoard sits inside a small fortified tower, part of the border defenses that once watched the roads and valleys of what Romans called Gallia Belgica.

Coins are time stamped in ways pottery and bones are not. Emperors change, mints move, and designs evolve, so numismatists can narrow the date of burial with unusual precision.

What these Roman coins tell us

The Romans called these coins solidi, a durable gold currency introduced in the early fourth century. A solidus typically weighs about 0.16 ounces, roughly 4.5 grams, and its steady standard made it trusted far beyond Rome.

Gold coins like these did not usually pass from hand to hand in markets.

They served for military pay, tax remittances, diplomatic gifts, and savings, which is why we often find them as hoards rather than scattered losses.

Flavius Eugenius ruled in the West for two turbulent years. His coins are uncommon, so three examples in one hoard are a rare window into a contested moment.

The showdown that ended his story came at the Battle of the Frigidus on September 5 and 6, 394, where Theodosius I defeated Eugenius and consolidated imperial power.

After the battle, Eugenius was executed, and the West tilted more firmly toward the Christian policies backed by Theodosius.

Fort, frontier, and fear

The tower at Holzthum is identified as a burgus, a compact fortified post with ditches and a central structure used to watch key routes.

Sites like this formed a network across the northern provinces to warn of raids and protect supply lines.

A small garrison and support staff likely lived and worked here. In troubled years, places like this also became the safest spot to bury savings that could be dug up when danger passed.

The excavation ran for several years, with careful recovery and documentation to keep context intact. Teams secured the area and treated the site as both a workplace and a historical record, layer by layer.

“It will still take some time to process the excavation and finds, but it will undoubtedly increase our knowledge and understanding of the last century of the Roman Empire in the West,” concluded Eric Thill of Luxembourg’s Culture Minister.

From Trier to the wider world

Late fourth century Trier, less than a day’s travel by Roman standards, was a major mint and administrative hub in the West. Regional mints left their marks on coins, allowing experts to trace supply routes and pay streams.

Those mint marks help build a map of the hoard’s life before burial. They also hint at who held the coins, since military units and officials drew pay from particular mints at particular times.

Economics of Roman gold coins

A stable gold coin with a predictable weight and high purity created trust. That is why the solidus held value across borders and centuries and why it shows up in hoards far from imperial capitals.

The hoard’s excellent condition suggests the coins did not circulate for long. They likely moved quickly from pay or payment into storage, which fits the picture of emergency saving in unstable years.

Completeness is the real scientific prize. Many hoards are damaged or partially removed before archaeologists arrive, which blurs the story they can tell.

The late fourth century was marked by power struggles, civil wars, and the movement of peoples across imperial borders. In times like that, gold was a lifeline and a target.

Burying cash near a guarded tower made sense. It was close to watchful eyes and within reach of the person who hid it, but only if they survived to return.

History lessons and next steps

The combination of emperors on the coins points to a burial near the very end of the fourth century. Three coins of Eugenius set a hard upper limit, since his rule ended in 394.

That tight window lets researchers compare the hoard to others across the Rhine and Moselle regions.

Patterns of mint sources, emperor mix, and wear can show whether we are looking at pay chests, personal savings, or emergency transport funds.

Conservators and numismatists will finish the cataloging and photography, then publish the results for others to test and refine.

That process will also include metallurgical checks to confirm gold content and mint diagnostics.

Public display is still an open question. Whether in Luxembourg or on loan abroad, the hoard will carry the story of a frontier community that planned for the worst and left a message for us in gold.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–