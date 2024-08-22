Rosemary compound offers hope in combating cocaine addiction

A remarkable study reveals a promising new avenue for combating cocaine addiction. The research points towards a compound present in the rosemary plant as a potential therapy for addiction – but not in the way you might expect.

The scientists focused their attention on a part of the brain known as the globus pallidus externus (GPe), a sort of gatekeeper that affects individual reactions to cocaine.

The research revealed that specific neurons within the GPe, known as parvalbumin-positive neurons, play an essential role in regulating our responses to cocaine by altering dopamine, the brain’s pleasure molecule.

Study co-author Kevin Beier is an associate professor of physiology and biophysics at UC Irvine.

“Our study deepens our understanding of the basic brain mechanisms that increase vulnerability to substance use disorder-related outcomes and provides a foundation for the development of new interventions,” said Beier.

Moderating the brain’s cocaine reward response

Beier noted that there are currently no effective therapeutics for dependence on psychostimulants such as cocaine, which, along with opioids, represent a substantial health burden.

The research has far-reaching implications not just for cocaine addiction, but for substance use disorders in general, and it could become a vital tool for developing more effective interventions across a broad spectrum of addictive behaviors.

Rosemary to the rescue

The most striking revelation came as the team observed the behavior and neural responses of mice who were repeatedly exposed to cocaine.

This chronic cocaine exposure significantly heightened the excitability of the GPe parvalbumin-positive cells, which in turn caused a substantial reduction in the expression of specific proteins that are crucial for maintaining the normal activity of these GPe cells.

The experts discovered that carnosic acid, a potent antioxidant isolate from rosemary extract, selectively binds to the affected ion channels within these neurons.

This binding provides a targeted and precise mechanism to dampen the heightened response to cocaine, offering a promising avenue for reducing the drug’s impact in a relatively specific and controlled fashion.

Substance use disorder vulnerability

“Only a subset of individuals are vulnerable to developing a substance use disorder, but we cannot yet identify who they are. If GPe cell activity can effectively predict response to cocaine, it could be used to measure likely responses and thus serve as a biomarker for the most vulnerable,” said Beier.

“Furthermore, it’s possible that carnosic acid could be given to those at high risk to reduce the response to cocaine.”

Safely battling cocaine addiction

As hopeful as these findings are, further research is required to thoroughly assess any potential side effects of carnosic acid, ensuring its safety and efficacy for long-term use.

Additionally, scientists need to determine the optimal dosage and timing to maximize its therapeutic benefits while minimizing risks.

Beyond just cocaine, the research team is also eager to explore carnosic acid’s potential in reducing the craving and dependency associated with other addictive substances.

The team is particularly keen on developing more potent and focused variants of the compound, aiming to enhance its specificity and effectiveness in targeting the neural pathways involved in addiction.

These advanced versions of carnosic acid could pave the way for a new class of treatments, offering hope for those struggling with various forms of substance use disorders.

Beyond cocaine addiction

While the current study highlights the significant potential of rosemary’s carnosic acid in addressing cocaine dependence, the broader implications of the research could extend far beyond just one substance.

The mechanisms uncovered by the researchers, particularly the critical role of the GPe and parvalbumin-positive neurons in moderating dopamine responses, may be highly relevant to a wide array of substance use disorders.

By strategically targeting these specific neural pathways, researchers believe that new, more effective therapeutic approaches could be developed. The ultimate goal is to treat addiction to a range of drugs, including opioids, methamphetamines, and other psychostimulants.

The research paves the way for innovative treatments that could revolutionize the way substance use disorders are managed, offering hope to millions struggling with addiction.

The study is published in the journal Neuron.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–