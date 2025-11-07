Rye under stress reveals how crops can rewire their genes

When rye plants run short on nutrients, they shuffle their genes less while forming pollen. A team in Germany captured this slowdown by analyzing more than 3,000 individual pollen nuclei.

The results reveal how environmental stress alters genetic mixing in one of the world’s major cereal crops. The study also maps small DNA regions that help control this process across a diverse range of rye varieties.

The work was led by Steven Dreissig, a plant geneticist at the Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research in Germany. His research focuses on how recombination shapes plant genomes under stress.

Testing rye under nutrient stress

Researchers raised hundreds of rye plants on the historic Eternal Rye trial plots in Halle, then compared those grown with full fertilizer to those in long-standing, nutrient-poor soil.

In this study, they counted gene mixing directly in pollen – a window onto meiotic recombination, the exchange of DNA between paired chromosomes that creates new allele combinations.

The experts report the first large-scale, pollen-based map of stress-sensitive gene mixing in rye. The new study shows that both stress and DNA sequence help set the recombination rate.

The field site matters for realism. Eternal Rye is a long running fertilization experiment that began in 1878 and has maintained sharply different soil nutrient levels for generations.

Low nutrients, fewer DNA swaps

Under nutrient deficiency, rye pollen showed fewer crossovers – the DNA exchange points where maternal and paternal chromosomes swap segments.

That drop appeared alongside stable, broad patterns across chromosomes, which maintained their usual low recombination near centromeres and higher activity toward the ends.

Older landraces and wild forms proved more sensitive to stress than a modern cultivar. The difference suggests that breeding history can shape how gene mixing responds under hardship.

Small switches, not a master switch

The team found that recombination is polygenic, controlled by many small-effect genetic regions that add up. They also tallied more than 40 associated alleles in the population.

One candidate was MUS81, a nuclease known to promote a class of crossovers that do not follow interference rules in plants. Another was SHOC1, a factor required for interference-dependent crossovers in Arabidopsis and other species.

“In our study, we demonstrated that the recombination rate is not controlled by a single master switch, but rather by numerous small genetic regions acting in concert,” said Dreissig.

This polygenic pattern aligns with the population-wide genetic scans in the new work.

Poor soils steer genetic change

Over time, stress-sensitive recombination could guide how species adapt to poor soils and changing climates. If stress consistently lowers crossover rates, populations might hold on to existing gene combinations rather than generating new ones.

That insight could help preserve traits suited to tough environments but limit the creation of fresh variation. The Eternal Rye experiment offers a rare glimpse of this evolutionary trade-off in slow motion.

Because its unfertilized plots have stayed nutrient-poor for nearly 150 years, scientists can watch genetic reshuffling play out across generations under real-world stress.

Such continuity makes it one of the few field systems on Earth where both evolution and environment can be tracked side by side.

Why it matters for crops

Recombination helps breeders assemble traits, but it is not a fixed dial. Evidence across organisms shows that rates can shift with temperature, nutrition, and life stage, as summarized in a recent review that synthesizes decades of data.

The researchers also point to genotype-by-environment interactions (GEI) – genetic effects that change with conditions – as a key driver of the stress response they measured.

That interaction suggests the possibility of selecting alleles that keep gene mixing robust when fields are stressed.

The idea is practical. If breeders can favor variants that hold recombination steady during fertilizer cuts or drought, they may speed the assembly of resilient trait packages without sacrificing diversity where it is needed most.

Charting where rye genes recombine

The team used single-pollen-nuclei genotyping to count crossovers directly from cells carrying a single set of chromosomes.

This method, validated in barley, lets researchers observe recombination without the filters imposed by the next generation of plants.

The researchers mapped where along the chromosomes those events occurred and examined which genetic markers correlated with higher or lower counts.

The approach helps separate the signal of stress from the signal of sequence.

What rye pollen data can’t show

Measuring male pollen means the data come from the gametophyte – the haploid life stage that produces sperm cells.

The experts note that plant bodies – the sporophyte stage – show a different recombination landscape, and they argue that a survivorship bias after fertilization could help explain the gap.

A direct look at female meiosis would test that idea. It would also tell breeders whether the stress signal they see in pollen genes generalizes to the ovule side in rye and related crops.

The study is published in the journal New Phytologist.

