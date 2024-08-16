Safeguarding Antarctica from human activity: Crucial sites identified

A new study highlights the urgent need for increased protection of the Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica to prevent significant population declines among native wildlife.

A team of scientists led by the University of Colorado Boulder has identified 30 new critical areas for conserving biodiversity in these regions.

Iconic animals of the Southern Ocean

“Many animals are only found in the Southern Ocean, and they all play an important role in its ecosystem,” said Cassandra Brooks, the study’s senior author and associate professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at CU Boulder.

“While Antarctica and the Southern Ocean feel really far away, they – and the life within them – are critical to the functioning of Earth systems.”

The Southern Ocean is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including iconic species such as Adélie penguins, Weddell seals, and humpback whales.

The threat of human activities

The region’s isolation and extreme conditions, characterized by freezing temperatures and vast expanses of sea ice, have historically protected its biodiversity from human activities.

“Despite the planet being in the midst of a mass extinction, the Southern Ocean in Antarctica is one of the few places in the world that hasn’t had any known species go extinct,” said Sarah Becker, the paper’s first author and a doctoral student in the Department of Environmental Studies.

However, as global warming accelerates, leading to warmer temperatures and melting sea ice, human activities like fishing and tourism are increasingly encroaching on the region.

These activities not only compete with wildlife for resources but also pose additional threats, such as stress, the introduction of invasive species, and the spread of diseases to which native wildlife has little or no defense.

Key biodiversity sites in the Southern Ocean

In response to these growing threats, Becker, Brooks, and their research team sought to identify Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) in the Southern Ocean – specific sites crucial for the survival of various species.

Using existing tracking data for 13 Antarctic and sub-Antarctic seabirds and seals, including Adélie penguins, sooty albatrosses, and southern elephant seals, the team pinpointed 30 KBAs across the Southern Ocean. These areas are essential for foraging, breeding, and migration.

Critical areas for specific species

Previous large-scale efforts to identify conservation zones in the Southern Ocean often grouped different species into a single dataset to find areas important for multiple species.

While this approach is valuable for conservation planning, it can overlook critical areas needed by specific species during unique life stages or migration patterns. According to Becker, this oversight is highly significant.

Emperor penguins

For instance, the team identified two large sites near Amanda Bay in East Antarctica as key foraging grounds for many emperor penguins as they recover after breeding.

Gray-headed albatrosses

The researchers also discovered several crucial sites near Campbell Island, south of New Zealand, where endangered gray-headed albatrosses forage during their breeding season.

These sites were not flagged as priorities by other large-scale conservation efforts, such as Important Bird Areas or Ecologically and Biologically Significant Areas.

“Our study bridges the gap between the broad-scale perspective and the specific needs of individual populations, adding an important layer of detail,” Becker said.

Broader implications of the study

The researchers hope that international bodies and governments will take these findings into account when developing conservation strategies and determining areas where human activities like fishing should be restricted.

“By reducing fishing or tourism interactions in these key biodiversity areas, we can potentially give these animals the best chance of adapting and becoming resilient to climate change,” said Brooks.

Southern Ocean and climate change

The Southern Ocean plays a vital role in buffering the impacts of climate change. Its cold waters capture 40% of human-generated carbon dioxide emissions globally and absorb 60-90% of the excess heat caused by climate change.

“Antarctica is far away, but what happens there doesn’t stop there. Wildfires here in Colorado are tied to what’s happening in the Southern Ocean. By doing more to safeguard the Antarctic, we actually stand to create a more livable world for us all,” said Brooks.

“Given the newly adopted High Seas Treaty, which will allow for area-based management tools like MPAs (marine protected areas) in international waters, along with the new Global Biodiversity Framework, which includes commitments to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, KBAs will have an important role to play in identifying key areas for marine conservation across the world’s oceans.”

The study authors concluded that, when used in conjunction with complementary tools such as habitat modeling and bioregionalization, key biodiversity areas are a valuable tool to highlight specific needs for species of conservation concern and to guide spatial conservation efforts.

The study is published in the journal Conservation Biology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–