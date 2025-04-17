Satellite data could help protect 30% of Atlantic ocean habitats

A recent study suggests that satellite data can help protect 30% of ocean habitats in the Atlantic, while minimizing the disruption to shipping and fishing. The experts propose a practical way to meet global biodiversity targets without major sacrifices to economic activity.

The study was led by scientists at the Plymouth Marine Laboratory and the Centro de Investigación Marina y Alimentaria (AZTI), supported by the European Space Agency (ESA).

Seascapes of the Atlantic

The researchers divided the Atlantic Ocean into distinct zones called seascapes. These are areas defined by their unique biological and physical traits.

Using satellite data, the experts were able to identify which zones are most important to biodiversity and could benefit from protection.

“We calculated the center point of each seascape and then determined that, by diverting marine traffic around rather than through protected areas, we would achieve the UN’s goal of effectively protecting 30% of biodiversity, without heavy disruption to fishing and shipping,” explained Dr. Asier Anabitarte, a researcher in sustainable fishing technologies at AZTI.

Using satellites to protect the ocean

The researchers used data from ESA’s Envisat and Copernicus Sentinel-3, as well as NASA and NOAA satellites, to track biological activity across different parts of the Atlantic. The team monitored organisms at all levels of the food chain – from microscopic phytoplankton to whales and other marine mammals.

Dr. Victor Martinez-Vicente, coordinator of the BOOMS project, emphasized the importance of this method:

“The biogeography of the ocean has a long history, yet the novel application described in Asier’s paper is a demonstration of the potential that satellite-derived data has to support marine policy at the global scale,” said Dr. Martinez-Vicente.

The experts also mapped human activity – particularly shipping and fishing – using data from the Automatic Identification System. This allowed them to overlay areas of heavy traffic with key habitats for species such as migratory birds, turtles, dolphins, and porpoises.

Ocean noise affects marine habitats

The study highlights noise as one of the most damaging effects of human activity on the high seas. The constant hum of engines, sonar, and industrial equipment can severely disrupt life underwater.

“Noise pollution from human activity can be disruptive and damaging to marine habitats because it can affect how cetaceans communicate and hunt,” said Dr. Anabitarte.

“However, it also affects fish populations by interfering with their ability to sense their environment, their ability to mate, communicate and avoid predators.”

The experts took into account the type of ship, how many were traveling through a given zone, and how much noise they produced. The analysis suggests that careful redirection of shipping lanes could reduce these impacts without adding major costs.

Protecting biodiversity in the Atlantic

Currently, only about 1.45% of the high seas – the vast ocean areas outside any country’s jurisdiction – are officially protected.

Yet these waters make up roughly two-thirds of the world’s oceans and are under increasing pressure from climate change, overfishing, and industrial development.

In June 2023, the United Nations adopted the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction agreement. Its aim is to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, focusing on zones with rare and threatened species. But the lack of solid biodiversity data has made progress difficult.

Satellite technology can help protect these ocean zones by monitoring biodiversity across huge, remote areas and offering science-based recommendations.

Smart protection, shared oceans

ESA Ocean Applications Scientist Marie-Helene Rio, who served as the technical officer for the project, sees this study as a promising first step.

“By protecting at least 30% of each seascape with activity lanes is a good starting point for high seas protection, which can be redefined later based on the presence of rare species or key habitats and socioeconomic factors agreed with stakeholders within a systematic spatial planning approach,” said Rio.

Dr. Anabitarte noted that other impacts from shipping and fishing lanes on the high seas should be considered in future studies, including vessel strikes on mammals, as well as consequences of fishing such as seafloor damage, accidental loss of species, and litter.

This approach – using data to guide decisions – offers a realistic way to protect ocean life while still allowing human activity to continue. Ultimately, the model may help us meet international conservation goals without choosing between nature and progress.

The research was part of ESA’s Science for Society Biodiversity in the Open Ocean: Mapping, Monitoring and Modeling (BOOMS) project.

The study is published in the journal Marine Pollution Bulletin.

