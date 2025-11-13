Saudi Arabia surprises with major gold and copper discoveries
11-13-2025

Saudi Arabia surprises with major gold and copper discoveries

Adrian Villellas
Earth.com staff writer
Saudi Arabia says it has found new gold and copper in the country’s western mountains. The first results point to promising zones that could feed new mines if follow up work confirms what early drilling shows.

The discoveries sit in the Arabian Shield and were announced in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia estimates about 2.5 trillion dollars in untapped minerals,  according to a recent assessment

New gold in Saudi Arabia

Ma’aden, the state backed miner, reported new gold at Wadi Al Jaww and gold with copper at Jabal Shayban. The discoveries were shared during the Future Minerals Forum in the capital. 

The work is led by Ma’aden, Saudi Arabia’s largest mining company. Its exploration teams focus on building a pipeline of gold and copper projects across the western shield.

Both areas are at an early stage, so the company is still testing how far the metals extend. The initial drilling shows mineralization, metal locked in rock that can be measured and sampled, close enough to the surface to keep future costs in check.

Ma’aden also pointed to strong results beneath its Mansourah Massarah gold pit. Early signs suggest underground potential may sit below today’s open pit footprint.

Arabian Shield gold

The Arabian Shield, ancient Precambrian rocks across western Saudi Arabia, holds metals in old volcanic and metamorphic rocks, the Saudi Geological Survey profile explains. That geologic recipe has produced gold belts across nearby countries.

Volcanic belts often host gold veins and copper rich systems. When heat and fluids moved through these rocks, they left metals behind in fractures that later miners can target.

Saudi geologists have mapped these belts for decades. Modern surveys and better instruments now help teams see through sand and weathered rock.

All of this sets the stage for new districts. If more holes repeat the early hits, Wadi Al Jaww and Shayban could tie into a broader regional trend.

What the grades say

Ma’aden’s best known recent numbers come from around Mansourah Massarah. The company reported drill intercepts of 61 meters at 10.4 g per ton gold and 20 meters at 20.6 g per ton.

Those lengths are about 200 feet and 66 feet. The g/t, grams of gold per metric ton of rock, figures translate roughly to 0.30 and 0.60 ounces per ton.

Length times grade is not a reserve, but it helps geologists compare holes. What really matters is continuity in three dimensions.

Follow up work will check whether high grade zones continue for hundreds of feet. It will also test whether copper and gold come together in the same rock or in separate lenses.

How it fits into Saudi plans

Mining is a pillar of the country’s economic strategy. It sits alongside energy and petrochemicals as a source of jobs, industrial feedstocks, and export revenue.

The company’s leadership has emphasized that it has been making significant investments in exploration in recent years, including the launch of what it calls the world’s largest single-jurisdiction mineral exploration programs, as Ma’aden continues to push the pace on discovery efforts.

That push includes partnerships and new tools designed to see deeper targets. It also reflects growing demand for copper in grids and vehicles.

Gold remains a focus because it is easy to process and sell. It also helps fund future growth when markets are volatile.

What comes next

This is still the scouting phase. That means more drilling, more assays, lab tests that tell how much metal sits in each sample, and more geologic mapping.

If the results keep lining up, engineers will start early mine planning. They will also complete studies on water, energy, and community needs.

Any mine would pass through permits and public consultation. The resource estimate, an audited tally of tons and grade that meets reporting codes, would come only after enough holes cover the deposit.

Timelines depend on drilling success and logistics. In Saudi Arabia’s desert, even roads and power lines can set the pace.

Lessons from new Saudi gold strike

These projects sit at the crossroads of earth science and engineering. Every drill hole starts with a question about how rocks formed.

The orebody, a continuous zone of rock that can be mined at a profit, is a scientific and economic idea. It takes data, models, and careful budgeting to prove it.

The Arabian Shield is also a real world case of how geology shapes industry. It shows how ancient processes can guide today’s decisions about investment and infrastructure.

Copper and gold supply lines affect prices for electronics, autos, and renewable energy hardware. Better local supply can make manufacturing and grid upgrades more resilient.

—–

