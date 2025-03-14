Saving America's birds: Scientists declare a 'full-on emergency' in the US

A new report reveals that more than one-third of all U.S. bird species stand in high or moderate conservation danger. Additionally, there are 112 “tipping point” species that have seen half or more of their populations vanish in the past 50 years.

The tipping point groups identified in the report include 42 red-alert species such as Allen’s Hummingbird, Tricolored Blackbird, and Saltmarsh Sparrow. These species are facing a high risk of extinction unless swift interventions are made.

“Birds tell us that we have a full-on emergency across all habitats,” said Marshall Johnson, chief conservation officer at the National Audubon Society.

State of the Birds report

The 2025 U.S. State of the Birds report was unveiled at the 90th annual North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

Compiled by a coalition of top science and conservation organizations, the report documents sustained widespread losses in American bird populations across mainland and marine habitats, highlighting 229 species requiring urgent conservation measures.

The findings follow on from the influential 2019 study that found the loss of three billion birds in North America over five decades.

Significance of America’s birds

In defending birds, the report emphasizes not just the ecological arguments but also the financial rewards for local economies.

Nearly 100 million Americans take part in bird-related activities, from casual backyard birding to dedicated expeditions.

The total economic output connected to bird watching activities is $279 billion, while birding related activities support 1.4 million jobs, the experts argued, referencing the latest National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation data.

The study emphasizes that birds are also central to mental health benefits. By citing existing research, the authors explain that daily or weekly encounters with birds and nature help relieve stress and diminish symptoms of anxiety and depression – an added incentive to strengthen conservation programs.

Disturbing trends in bird habitats

In analyzing bird populations across America, the authors warn that nearly every type of ecosystem is witnessing declines. Even ducks, which had been a bright spot in past reports, are trending downward in more recent tallies.

“The rapid declines in birds signal the intensifying stressors that wildlife and people alike are experiencing around the world because of habitat loss, environmental degradation, and extreme weather events,” noted Amanda Rodewald, faculty director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Center for Avian Population Studies.

“When we see declines like those outlined in the report, we need to remember that if conditions are not healthy for birds, they’re unlikely to be healthy for us.”

Cause for both alarm and hope

“There is no doubt that the 2025 State of the Birds report is cause for alarm, but it is also cause for hope. Public interest in birds and the economic benefits from birding are at unprecedented levels, as is the information available about the status of each and every one of our bird species,” said Jeff Walters, conservation committee co-chair at the American Ornithological Society.

Long-term population trends for America’s birds. Credit: State of the Birds long-term population trends, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Strategies for reversing these declines emerge throughout the document. The authors highlight conservation success stories and methods that have proven effective for waterfowl, waterbirds, and other avian groups, indicating that more robust action could yield results on a larger scale.

Effective conservation approaches

“Many bird populations are struggling. But a proven blueprint for success is science-based planning and collaborative investment in habitat conservation,” said Steve Adair, Ducks Unlimited chief scientist.

Beyond this, practical measures – like private lands programs, ranching partnerships, forest renewal projects, coastal restoration efforts, and seabird translocation – have all shown promise in reviving bird populations under stress.

Adair cited the strong cooperation among hunters, landowners, agencies, and corporations as having historically benefited waterfowl numbers, at least where suitable weather conditions apply.

“Decades of strategic and aggressive wetland habitat conservation from hunters, landowners, state and federal agencies, and corporations has boosted numerous waterfowl and waterbird species when weather conditions are favorable. We’ve shown it works. And we must do more,” Adair said.

Protecting America’s bird life

At the same time, the report makes clear that bird conservation has ripple effects for human communities and broader ecosystems.

“Fortunately, many of the actions that are good for birds are good for us. When we protect the habitats that birds rely upon, we also protect the ecosystem services that sustain us,” Rodewald said.

In other words, robust protections for wetlands, coasts, forests, and other key habitats not only safeguard bird life, but also maintain carbon storage, preserve water quality, and buffer cities and towns against natural disasters.

Looking toward effective solutions

Michael J. Parr, President of American Bird Conservancy, praised ongoing research but emphasized that more support is crucial:

“We have clear evidence that conservation works in halting declines,” said Parr. “What we now need more than ever are programs and funding that match the scale of the greatest challenges birds face today. The science is solid on how to reverse the damage done, but to succeed, these issues need to be taken seriously.”

Marshall Johnson of the National Audubon Society reinforced this need for prompt and inclusive measures.

“Birds unite us across the hemisphere and across the political spectrum – there should be no hesitation as we move to protect them today and in the future,” he said.

Ultimately, the 2025 U.S. State of the Birds report highlights a stark warning but also underscores the possibility for saving countless bird species if deliberate policies and robust support meet the urgency of the crisis.

Humans stand to benefit economically and culturally from an environment where bird populations thrive, reminding all stakeholders of the vital connections between wildlife conservation and broader social well-being.

The report can be found here.

