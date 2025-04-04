Saving the cultural legacy of wild animals

Human activity is rapidly altering ecosystems, leading to biodiversity loss and the decline of animal cultures. This includes behaviors acquired through social learning – known as cultural behaviors. These are crucial for species adapting to change.

“Cultural behaviors range from the songs of whales to the tool use of primates,” said Ammie Kalan of the University of Victoria.

“These adaptations to environmental change not only benefit the animals, but also provide important insights into the origins of behavior and learning across species. However, shrinking global animal populations pose a challenge to what we can still hope to learn.”

Cultural behaviors such as tool use enhance survival. They help species exploit food, water, and mates. These behaviors also shape ecosystems by promoting flexibility and adaptation. But many animals that show these skills face extinction, risking the loss of valuable behavioral insights.

Animals pass down a cultural legacy

Tool use is one of the most visible cultural traits. Tools create physical artifacts that remain long after the behavior has ended. This makes tool use easier to study than behaviors like communication or play.

In species like chimpanzees, capuchins, and macaques, habitual tool use is passed down socially. They use stone tools as hammers and anvils, creating lasting marks on the landscape. These tools often gather in the same spots over generations, forming what researchers call “technological landscapes.”

Tools show how animals teach, learn, and innovate. They also help scientists interpret early human behavior, especially when comparing ancient stone tools with those made by primates today. Some stone flakes made by monkeys even mimic tools once thought exclusive to human ancestors.

Recent research has shown that nonhuman primates can produce stone flakes unintentionally.

These resemble early human tools and challenge long-held views about our ancestors’ intelligence. Marine animals like otters also use stone anvils, suggesting coastal archaeological finds could be nonhuman.

This overlap forces researchers to refine how they interpret ancient sites. They must now separate human and animal material culture with care. Comparative research across species helps clarify which behaviors are truly human and which are not.

“These uniquely complex creatures are threatened with extinction, highlighting the urgent need to protect and conserve them and their way of life,” noted Lydia Luncz of the Max Planck Institute.

Why digital preservation matters

Removing tools from the wild can damage animal cultures. These objects help pass behaviors from one generation to the next. Instead of removing them, researchers now use digital tools.

Technologies like laser scanning and 3D modeling let scientists record tools without disturbing ecosystems. These digital records are detailed, shareable, and ideal for long-term study. They allow for global collaboration without risking the loss of rare materials.

Some tools are made from vegetation and degrade quickly. Others, like stone, survive longer and create clearer evidence of cultural habits. Digital preservation captures both types and helps maintain a full record of animal behavior.

Protecting cultures, not just species

There’s no global plan to protect animal material culture. Most artifacts survive only if found in protected areas. That’s not enough. To preserve these cultures, animals must have access to the resources they use—like specific stones or plants.

Efforts like the United Nations Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) have started to include cultural protections. They’ve taken steps to preserve behaviors in chimpanzees and sperm whales. These moves show a growing respect for the social knowledge of animals.

Recognizing animal cultures expands how we see conservation. It’s not just about survival. It’s about honoring shared evolutionary stories and keeping the legacy of other species alive. These stories teach us about learning, creativity, and resilience in the natural world.

Preserving the cultural legacy of animals

As ecosystems change, time is running out to record and protect the behaviors of wild animals. Their cultures reflect a rich history shared with us. These are not just curiosities. They are keys to understanding intelligence, adaptation, and social bonds.

Protecting the cultural legacy of animals honors more than science. It honors a living connection between species – one that still shapes the world we all share.

The study is published in the journal Science.

