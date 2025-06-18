Scavenger decline is a threat to ecosystems - and human health

Vultures cruising high above a savanna or hyenas crunching bones in the night are more than cinematic symbols of death – they are the planet’s front-line sanitation crew. By devouring carcasses quickly and completely, large scavengers deny dangerous microbes a foothold.

A wide-ranging study from Stanford University shows that these underappreciated scavengers are declining at an alarming pace.

The work draws on population assessments for more than 1,300 vertebrate scavenger species and reveals a worrisome pattern.

The steepest rates of scavenger decline were found among the biggest, most specialized carrion eaters, while adaptable opportunists such as rats and feral dogs surge in their absence.

“The evidence we found is very clear,” said senior author Rodolfo Dirzo, a professor of biology and environmental science at Stanford. “Scavengers are in decline, but it’s not homogeneous. It is particularly the large and specialized ones.”

“At the same time, this allows space for the smaller scavengers, which are problematic because they are themselves sources of zoonotic diseases.”

From cleaners to contaminators

The researchers cataloged everything from famous scavengers – Old World vultures, spotted hyenas, condors – to less obvious diners such as pond turtles, catfish, even great white sharks.

Cross-referencing each species against the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List and regional studies, they found that 36 percent of the world’s scavenger populations are threatened or already shrinking.

When those dominant consumers disappear, their ecological niche is rapidly filled by smaller generalists in a process ecologists label “ecological release.” In temperate suburbs, that might mean raccoons and crows; in tropical villages, perhaps rats and village dogs.

These newcomers rarely match the efficiency of an eagle or a vulture, leaving more rotting flesh on the landscape. Worse, many thrive near humans, turning carcasses into pathways for diseases to jump from wildlife to people.

Effects of scavenger decline in India

Few episodes capture the stakes so vividly as India’s vulture crisis in the 1990s. Veterinary use of the anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac proved fatal to vultures that scavenged treated cattle. Populations plummeted, opening a niche for free-roaming dogs.

With vultures gone, feral dog populations surged, leading to an estimated 39 million extra dog bites and 48,000 human deaths from rabies between 1992 and 2006.

Once India banned diclofenac in 2006, vulture numbers began to inch upward. This reminded scientists and policymakers that timely intervention can halt or even reverse a downward spiral.

Scavengers quietly protect health

The study emphasizes that these issues are not confined to the Global South. In the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem of the United States, eagles and ravens consume elk carcasses and even aborted fetuses.

By removing potential bacterial incubators within hours, scavengers help curb brucellosis, a livestock disease that can spill over to ranchers. A drop in scavengers there could raise veterinary costs and public-health risks despite the region’s strong infrastructure.

Lead author Chinmay Sonawane, a doctoral student in Dirzo’s lab, underscored humanity’s reliance on species most of us rarely notice: “We’re starting to understand exactly how we depend on each individual species.”

“As we become more aware of these connections, we’re going to be more inclined to protect these species, because we are ultimately protecting our health.”

Factors driving scavenger decline

Three forces repeatedly surfaced in the team’s analysis. Expanding agriculture and urbanization fragment habitats, making it harder for wide-ranging birds and mammals to find carcasses or safe nesting sites.

Intensive livestock production brings direct conflict when ranchers poison or shoot scavengers they suspect of killing calves. At the same time, wildlife trade and trophy hunting remove lions, eagles, and other predators that double as high-capacity scavengers.

These pressures often overlap. Clearing forest for pasture, for instance, strips vultures of roosting trees while putting them nearer cattle treated with toxic veterinary drugs.

Ecosystem function and human well-being

Public suspicion of scavengers compounds their plight. “There is this prejudice that these scavengers are nasty animals and that we should get rid of them, but they are important for the functioning of ecosystems, also for human well-being,” Dirzo said.

The authors call for multi-layered solutions. Conservationists must protect nesting cliffs and den sites and enforce tighter regulation of pharmaceuticals known to poison birds.

Outreach programs can dispel myths, showing local communities how vultures actually protect livestock by removing disease hotspots. Financial incentives or livestock-guarding measures could reduce retaliatory killings of hyenas and jackals.

Scavengers are public health allies

Rather than tracking a handful of charismatic species, the Stanford team focused on a functional group – animals bound by what they do rather than by taxonomic labels.

That lens, they argue, reveals how losing one slice of biodiversity can disrupt entire healthcare networks in nature. If carcasses linger, fly populations balloon, dog packs expand, and viruses gain new hosts.

Scavengers may lack the appeal of pandas or coral reefs, yet their economic and public-health value is immense. The world’s oldest waste-management system runs on wings, paws, and powerful stomach acids.

Letting it collapse means footing a growing medical bill – one paid in outbreaks, veterinary losses, and human lives. Protecting vultures in India reduced rabies deaths; hyenas curb anthrax in Africa; condors help keep Americas’ pastures cleaner.

Ultimately, the study offers a simple equation: conserve the big eaters of the dead, and you safeguard the living. Ignore them, and the costs arrive on hospital ledgers and in destabilized ecosystems. The choice is clear – and action is urgently needed to halt scavenger decline.



The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

