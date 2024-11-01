Failing to find dark matter in space, scientists are now searching for it inside old Earth rocks

According to most scientists, we see only a fraction of the universe — about five percent, to be exact. The stars, planets, gas clouds, and even black holes we observe make up a tiny sliver of what’s out there. The rest is referred to as dark matter.

Patrick Huber, a physicist with a penchant for bold ideas, is leading a team that’s trying to find the missing 95 percent. Instead of using massive telescopes or particle accelerators, they’re looking for this dark matter in billion-year-old rocks right here on Earth.

Based at Virginia Tech, Huber and his collaborators are on an unconventional quest to detect dark matter by examining ancient minerals deep within the Earth.

They’re building a new lab to test their theories, backed by significant funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

The dark matter mystery

Dark matter is a mysterious substance that doesn’t emit or absorb light, making it invisible to traditional instruments.

Most scientists believe it exists because galaxies rotate faster than they should based on the visible matter alone. Something unseen must be providing the extra gravitational pull.

For decades, researchers have tried to catch a glimpse of dark matter by setting up experiments deep underground to shield them from cosmic rays.

But so far, these efforts haven’t yielded concrete evidence. Huber’s team is flipping the script by looking into the Earth’s own history for signs of dark matter interactions.

Why not try something new?

“It’s crazy. When I first heard about this idea, I was like — this is insane. I want to do it,” Huber said.

He’s stepping out of his comfort zone as a theoretical physicist to dive into experimental work. “Other people in their midlife crisis might take a mistress or get a sports car. I got a lab,” he joked.

The concept is to examine the crystal structures of ancient rocks for tiny disruptions caused by dark matter particles colliding with atomic nuclei.

Over billions of years, these rare events might have left subtle tracks that advanced imaging techniques can detect.

Dark matter tracks hidden in rocks

“When a high-energy particle bounces off a nucleus inside a rock, it can knock it out of place,” explained Vsevolod Ivanov, a researcher collaborating with Huber.

“We’ll take a crystal that’s been exposed to different particles for millions of years and subtract the distributions that correspond to things we do know. Whatever is left must be something new, and that could be the dark matter.”

One of the challenges is distinguishing these potential dark matter signals from the background noise of natural radioactivity.

Robert Bodnar, a University Distinguished Professor and expert in geochemistry, is helping the team identify the best minerals to study — ones that have been shielded from both cosmic rays and Earth’s own radioactive emissions.

Cutting-edge imaging techniques

To visualize these tiny disruptions, the team is using cutting-edge imaging technology borrowed from microbiology.

Collaborators at the University of Zurich’s Brain Research Institute have provided access to equipment typically used to map neural pathways in animals.

They’ve started generating 3D images of particle tracks in synthetic lithium fluoride crystals.

While these artificial crystals aren’t suitable for detecting dark matter, they serve as a test bed to refine the imaging techniques without damaging precious natural samples.

Byproducts of dark matter rock hunting

In an unexpected twist, the methods developed for this project might have immediate applications.

“We’re seeing potential for creating portable devices to monitor nuclear reactors,” Huber noted. These “nuclear transparency devices” could enhance safety and security measures.

The interdisciplinary nature of the team is one of its strengths. Combining physics, geology, and advanced imaging, they’re breaking down traditional barriers between fields. “This kind of collaboration is where new discoveries happen,” Huber said.

The new lab being built at Robeson Hall is more than just a facility; it’s a hub for innovation. With $3.5 million from the National Science Foundation and an additional $750,000 from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the project is well-resourced to tackle its ambitious goals.

What happens next?

While the hunt for dark matter is the primary focus, the team is open to wherever the research leads them.

“Science doesn’t always give you what you expect,” Huber remarked. “Sometimes, you set out to answer one question and end up discovering something entirely different.”

If successful, this approach could revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

Finding evidence of dark matter interactions in ancient rocks would not only confirm its existence but also open new avenues for studying its properties.

Dark matter in Earth rocks? Why not?

It’s a big “if,” but Huber and his team are undeterred. “We’re venturing into the unknown,” he said. “But that’s where the most exciting discoveries are made.”

To sum it all up, Patrick Huber and his team are taking a wild swing at one of physics’ biggest mysteries by digging into ancient rocks.

They’re hoping that by examining these billion-year-old minerals, they might spot tiny disruptions caused by dark matter particles interacting with atomic nuclei — something no one else has pulled off yet.

With a mix of physics, geology, and some pretty fancy imaging tech, they hope that taking the road less traveled may open doors to unexpected applications like portable nuclear monitoring devices.

As they begin breaking open Earth rocks in hopes of solving one of the biggest remaining scientific mysteries, one can’t help but root them on. Maybe, just maybe, the secrets of the universe have been right under our feet all this time.

