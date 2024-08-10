Scientists can now trace 'forever chemicals' back to their sources

Let’s talk about an unusual kind of pollution that’s slowly infiltrating our daily lives known as “forever chemicals.” These organofluorine compounds are found in our drinking water, oceans, and even in our bloodstream.

The potential threat that forever chemicals pose to both the environment and human health is a major cause for concern. But now, a promising breakthrough is set to change the course of this issue.

Unraveling the mystery of forever chemicals

A group of researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have now developed a way to fingerprint forever chemicals. This new method could assist authorities in tracing the chemicals back to their source, whether they end up in waterways, aquifers, or soil.

The team has achieved this by passing samples through a strong magnetic field, then recording the burst of radio waves emitted by their atoms. This process unravels the composition of carbon isotopes in the molecule, hence creating a unique chemical fingerprint.

But why is this significant? It’s the first time that such a feat has been accomplished with forever chemicals.

“Ultimately we will be able to trace molecules and see how they move,” said Cornelia Rasmussen, a research assistant professor at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics.

Rasmussen is also a co-developer of the forever chemical tracing technique, which heralds a new age in tracking the spread of these pollutants.

Sturdy molecular bonds

What makes these chemicals so resilient? It all comes down to their sturdy molecular bonds, which make them ideal for use in many products ranging from nonstick surfaces to slow-release drugs.

However, these same bonds prevent the chemicals from disintegrating in the environment. As a result, they accumulate in soil and organic material.

This has prompted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strategize regulation plans for the chemicals and initiate efforts to eradicate most of them from drinking water.

But forever chemicals are evasive. Traditional chemical fingerprinting, which involves fragmenting molecules in a mass spectrometer, struggles with their hardy bonds.

Tracing the origin of forever chemicals

The researchers utilized a method called nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. This technology identifies a molecule’s structure and isotopes without having to break it apart.

Forever chemicals are formed by bonding carbon isotopes to fluorine, a pairing that rarely occurs in nature. When these molecular bonds form, they are virtually indestructible.

The research team’s method links the NMR instrument with computational tools to discern the blend of carbon isotopes at each position in the molecule.

This unique mix of carbon isotopes bonding to each fluorine atom reveals information about how the chemical was manufactured. The data can then be used like a fingerprint to trace the chemical’s origin.

“It’s like a built-in barcode for molecules,” said study co-author David Hoffman, an associate professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at UT’s College of Natural Sciences.

Charting new territory

The researchers have tested their technique on pharmaceuticals and a common pesticide. They are now exploring the method’s applicability to pollutants found in urban wastewater and creeks. If successful, this method could be a crucial tool for agencies looking to trace water-borne forever chemicals.

Rasmussen said that the work has opened up a new layer of isotope information in organic chemistry that could find many applications beyond tracking forever chemicals, such as detecting counterfeit drugs or astrobiology.

“It’s given us a whole range of possibilities to learn really interesting things about metabolism on early Earth,” said Rasmussen. “It could even tell us whether organics on Mars are the last remnants of some ancient Martian life.”

Future of forever chemicals

As we learn more about the environmental and health impacts of forever chemicals, effective mitigation becomes crucial. Addressing this pollution requires a combined effort of regulation, innovation, and public awareness.

Governments, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, are pushing for stricter regulations to limit the production and use of these hazardous substances. These measures aim to reduce public exposure and environmental contamination through better disposal guidelines and water monitoring.

Innovative solutions are also emerging. Researchers are developing advanced filtration systems like activated carbon and ion exchange technologies to capture forever chemicals.

New methods to safely break down these resilient molecules are under investigation, potentially reducing their environmental impact.

Public awareness plays a key role as well. Educating communities about the risks and encouraging responsible consumer behavior can drive demand for safer alternatives.

Though the challenge is significant, continued research, regulation, and public engagement can lead us toward a cleaner and safer environment. By staying vigilant and proactive, we can better protect our planet and our health from the threat of forever chemicals.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–