Scientists confirm that solid rock 'flows like wax' deep below Earth's surface

Roughly 1700 miles (2700 kilometers) below Earth’s surface lies the D” Layer, a zone where seismic waves abruptly speed up, hinting at strange mineral behavior.

For years, that speed jump puzzled researchers, but a new blend of computer models and diamond-anvil experiments now shows that solid mantle rock actually moves there, behaving like syrup even while staying fully solid.

Solid motion in mantle rocks

“We have finally found the last piece of the puzzle,” said Motohiko Murakami of ETH Zurich who led the university’s Experimental Mineral Physics team that traced this improbable flow, combining laboratory pressure cells with high-resolution X-ray diffraction.

That “piece” is a crystal-perfect alignment of a lower-mantle mineral called post-perovskite; once the grains lock into a common direction, earthquake waves race through the aggregate, just as global seismology records.

Solid rock flow above the core-mantle boundary sets up the shear needed to line those grains, making the mantle itself both mover and target of the alignment.

From perovskite to post-perovskite

Deep-mantle rocks start as perovskite, but in 2004 scientists discovered that extreme pressure morphs the structure into a denser, sheet-like phase, post-perovskite.

The discovery explained some seismic oddities yet left a gap: isolated crystals could not account for the wave-speed surge unless the lattice was oriented with precision.

Murakami’s group showed that when all the sheets stack with their planes parallel, the rock stiffens dramatically across that plane.

In their pressure cell they heated tiny magnesium germanate chips beyond 2,000°F, squeezing them above 100 gigapascals before letting them deform under slow, horizontal shear.

Those conditions recreated the deep convective currents that swirl across the D” layer horizon.

Once the tiny slab cooled, Brillouin spectroscopy revealed shear-wave velocities up to seven percent faster than in randomly textured samples, matching global seismic jumps.

Recreating Earth in a diamond cell

Achieving those results meant replicating interior pressures twelve times greater than at the bottom of the Marianas Trench.

Laser-heated diamond anvils supplied the squeeze while synchrotron beams measured crystal orientation in real time.

As the grains twisted into alignment, the sample also began to creep, a microscopic proof that even rigid silicates can flow over geologic timescales.

Because mantle convection runs at inches per year, the experiment’s slow deformation was scaled to billions of years of natural motion.

The upshot is a solid-state conveyor belt that slides around Earth’s deepest shell. This conveyor not only drags cold slabs downward but also funnels heat upward, continually realigning post-perovskite into a global seismic reflector.

Post-perovskite and seismic waves

That conveyor solves the seismic riddle, yet it also tightens links between mantle flow and surface geology.

Where cool slabs sink, the aligned zone should sink too, shifting the wave-speed discontinuity and creating the geographic patchiness that seismologists map.

Fresh modeling suggests that crystal-aligned rock may even guide rising plumes by channeling heat laterally before those plumes penetrate the upper mantle.

Such a mechanism explains why volcanic hotspots often sit hundreds of miles from predicted plume bases, a long-standing mystery in plate tectonics.

A broader geodynamic picture supports the idea that solid-state flow above the core can modulate heat exchange, influencing the geodynamo that powers Earth’s magnetic shield.

If heat escapes faster in one hemisphere than the other, magnetic field intensity varies accordingly, a pattern that paleomagnetic records hint at for the past 200 million years.

Mantle flow and Earth’s surface

The motion of solid rock in the D” layer may help explain irregularities in plate tectonics, especially in subduction zones.

Where plates plunge into the mantle, the descending slabs could amplify the alignment of post-perovskite, reinforcing the feedback loop between deep-mantle texture and surface tectonic behavior.

Scientists also suspect that changes in this deep alignment over time could subtly shift the position of plate boundaries or influence the lifespan of volcanic arcs.

If solid flow modulates how energy and stress move through the lower mantle, it could serve as an unseen control knob on surface geology that operates over tens of millions of years.

Why post-perovskite matters

By clarifying deep flow, the study tightens seismic interpretations used to track subducted slabs and mantle plumes, sharpening models of earthquake risk near subduction zones.

It also offers a tangible link between mantle circulation and long-term climate stability, because volcanic outgassing and carbon recycling ultimately tie back to deep convection.

Petrologists now have firm laboratory values for the elasticity of aligned post-perovskite, replacing assumptions in global mantle models.

Geodynamicists, meanwhile, must incorporate a mantle layer that acts like a lubricated pin bearing: stiff in one direction, weak in the other, and always in slow motion.

Finally, the result reminds us that the planet’s engine room stays restless even where rock seems immovable.

Solid stone, given enough heat and pressure, flows like wax, turning the deepest mantle into an ever-shifting foundation for life at the surface.

The study is published in Communications Earth & Environment.

