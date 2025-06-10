Scientists create a violin smaller than a human hair

A violin the size of a speck of dust might sound like a joke – but it’s real. It can’t be played, yet it’s crafted with precision, humor, and high-tech skill.

This tiny violin, smaller than a single strand of human hair, isn’t just a novelty. It’s a clever demonstration of how far technology has come – and an unexpected gateway to future computing breakthroughs.

A tiny violin with a big purpose

Scientists at Loughborough University have created a violin so small it measures just 35 microns long and 13 microns wide. A micron is one-millionth of a meter.

For comparison, even the famously tiny tardigrades, or “water bears,” are much larger – typically measuring between 50 and 1,200 microns.

Why a violin? It’s a nod to a popular phrase used to mock overly dramatic complaints: “Can you hear the world’s smallest violin playing just for you?”

The saying, often paired with a pinched-finger gesture mimicking violin playing, dates back to 1970s TV and has since reappeared in shows like SpongeBob SquarePants and cultural commentaries.

But this microscopic violin isn’t just a cultural wink. It’s the product of serious research and sophisticated technology. The violin was created to demonstrate the capabilities of the university’s new nanolithography system – a laboratory-scale platform designed to work at the nanoscale.

“Though creating the world’s smallest violin may seem like fun and games, a lot of what we’ve learned in the process has actually laid the groundwork for the research we’re now undertaking,” said Professor Kelly Morrison, head of the Physics Department.

Physicists at Loughborough University have used advanced nanotechnology to create what may be the world’s smallest violin.

A new era of nano-sculpting

At the heart of this effort is a machine called the NanoFrazor. It uses thermal scanning probe lithography – a process where a heated, needle-like tip “writes” detailed designs at the nanoscale.

First, a tiny chip is coated with two layers of a gel-like material called a resist. The NanoFrazor then burns the violin design into the top layer.

Once the pattern is set, the exposed areas are dissolved, leaving a violin-shaped cavity. Platinum is then applied in a thin coat, and the remaining material is rinsed away to reveal the miniature instrument.

This entire process happens in a tightly controlled environment. The lab uses gloveboxes and sealed chambers to avoid contamination by dust or moisture. Moving a chip from one stage to another is done using robotic arms operated from outside the enclosure.

Creating the tiny violin

Each violin takes about three hours to make. But the final version took months to perfect as the team tested and refined their process.

“Our nanolithography system allows us to design experiments that probe materials in different ways – using light, magnetism, or electricity – and observe their responses,” Professor Morrison explained.

“Once we understand how materials behave, we can start applying that knowledge to develop new technologies, whether it’s improving computing efficiency or finding new ways to harvest energy. But first, we need to understand the fundamental science and this system enables us to do just that.”

Turning heat into an ally

The team is already using the nanolithography system in several research projects. One project explores how controlled heating could help create faster, more energy-efficient digital devices.

Dr. Naëmi Leo, a UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, is using the system to examine how precisely managed heat can be used in data storage.

Most modern electronics lose energy as heat, reducing efficiency and even damaging components. But when heat is unevenly distributed – hot on one side, cooler on the other – it can generate useful physical effects.

Dr. Leo’s work aims to harness these effects by combining magnetic and electric materials with nanoparticles that convert light into heat. The nanolithography system is key to this effort, allowing these complex structures to be patterned with extreme precision.

Next generation of memory devices

Another project led by Dr. Fasil Dejene focuses on magnetic data storage. Current hard drives store data using nanometer-sized magnetic bits read by a tiny magnetic sensor. As devices get smaller and more efficient, these magnetic bits become harder to maintain reliably.

Dr. Dejene is exploring whether emerging quantum materials could create better memory devices – smaller, faster, and more stable. His research could even contribute to “neuromorphic” computing, where systems mimic the human brain.

Using the nanolithography system, he can build nanoscale prototypes of magnetic sensors and test how they compare to today’s technology.

Beyond the violin: What’s next?

“I’m really excited about the level of control and possibilities we have with the set-up,” Professor Morrison said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what I can achieve – but also what everyone else can do with the system.”

While the tiny platinum violin may be a fun footnote, the research it sparked is anything but trivial. In fact, it might just play a big part in the future of computing.

Image/ Video Credit: Loughborough University

