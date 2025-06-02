Scientists created a battery that lasts 5,700 years without needing to be recharged

They have managed to create a battery that lasts 5,700 years without needing to be recharged. This development uses a type of carbon-14 embedded in a diamond structure to generate a steady trickle of electricity over millennia.

Neil Fox, Professor of Materials for Energy at the University of Bristol, has been part of the team advancing this technology.

He and colleagues at the University of Bristol and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) are looking at ways to repurpose radioactive materials for use in long-duration power sources.

Understanding carbon-14 batteries

Carbon-14 has a half-life of around 5,700 years, which means its radioactive decay continues at reduced levels for an extremely long period.

Traditional batteries lose charge in days or years, but a diamond-based power cell has the capacity to deliver microwatt-scale energy for centuries.

Researchers take carbon-14 from leftover reactor graphite, an approach that helps reduce nuclear waste. The diamond shell holds the radioactivity inside, ensuring minimal emissions outside the device.

Where fusion research comes in

Fusion has been a focus for UKAEA, with intense work on controlling reactions inside a tokamak. This machine uses strong magnets to contain superheated plasma made from deuterium and tritium, two forms of hydrogen.

The expertise developed in handling reactors and specialized materials has helped create safe processes for extracting and depositing carbon-14.

That same knowledge enabled the building of a plasma deposition rig to grow the diamond layers. This collaboration has shown how insights from fusion can spark innovation in related fields.

Building a carbon-14 battery

The diamond used in the battery isn’t natural. It’s grown synthetically through a process called plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, where carbon-14 atoms are deposited in a thin film to form a diamond structure.

Engineers at the UKAEA’s Culham Campus built a custom plasma deposition rig to create these diamond layers with precision.

This rig enabled the controlled growth of carbon-14-infused diamond, safely locking the radioactive material in place while maximizing energy capture.

How the battery generates power

“Diamond batteries offer a safe, sustainable way to provide continuous microwatt levels of power. They are an emerging technology that use a manufactured diamond to safely encase small amounts of carbon-14,” said Sarah Clark, Director of Tritium Fuel Cycle at UKAEA.

These batteries can power tiny devices under the skin, like hearing aids or pacemakers. They can also support gadgets in remote places where swapping out batteries is not practical.

The carbon-14 battery functions much like a solar panel, except it captures energy from electrons instead of photons.

As carbon-14 decays inside the diamond shell, it emits high-speed electrons, which are converted into electrical current through the diamond’s semiconductor properties.

A key feature is that this decay process happens continuously, without interruptions or external input. That means the battery can produce a steady trickle of electricity for thousands of years, making it ideal for ultra-low-power, long-duration applications.

Potential for space and security

Space probes face limited sunlight the farther they travel. A carbon-14 power source could keep instruments alive long after solar panels become useless.

Prolonged missions need minimal maintenance, and a slow, steady supply of electricity is ideal for sensors and communication beacons.

Radio frequency (RF) tags also stand to benefit when there is a need for identification over decades. Traditional batteries fade, but a long-lived power cell can keep tracking devices operational in orbit or harsh environments on Earth.

Why a carbon-14 battery matters

“Our micropower technology can support a whole range of important applications from space technologies and security devices through to medical implants.

We’re excited to be able to explore all of these possibilities, working with partners in industry and research, over the next few years,” said Professor Tom Scott, Professor in Materials at the University of Bristol.

This low-power system can run on currents smaller than those used by LED lights. It may not power electric cars or smartphones, yet it offers a trickle of electricity that outlasts conventional energy storage.

Challenges and public perception

Plenty of laboratory testing lies ahead before carbon-14 batteries appear in everyday items. Handling radioactive materials requires strict oversight, and the cost of diamond production remains a factor to consider.

Collaborations between academic institutions and industry may unlock more efficient ways to produce these cells. If the approach scales, the technology could address waste reduction and ensure consistent power in fields where reliability matters most.

Widespread adoption of carbon-14 batteries will depend heavily on public trust and transparent communication.

While the radiation levels are extremely low and fully contained, the term “radioactive” still carries stigma that may hinder acceptance in consumer markets.

Regulators will also need time to assess safety standards for manufacturing, usage, and disposal. Long-term studies must confirm stability under real-world conditions.

Until then, the technology may remain confined to specialized sectors such as aerospace, defense, and implantable medical devices.

