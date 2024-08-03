Scientists discover a new class of ice called 'Ice 0'

Cold drinks, frosty windows, ice sculptures; ice in its various forms is deeply ingrained in our everyday life. Yet, for most of us, it’s nothing more than a taken-for-granted phenomenon. We see it as just “frozen water,” but science begs to differ.

There are more than 20 different types of ice, formulating under a plethora of pressure and temperature combinations.

Ice I, the common form we use to chill our drinks, naturally occurs on Earth along with a few other forms. However, a recent breakthrough has uncovered yet another type, the enigmatic Ice 0.

Ice 0: New class of ice revealed

In an intriguing endeavor, experts from the Institute of Industrial Science at the University of Tokyo have achieved a monumental breakthrough.

The scientists have unraveled the existence of ice 0, an eccentric class of ice that triggers the formation of ice crystals in supercooled water.

The process of ice formation usually begins with small precursor crystals with a configuration identical to ice 0.

According to research recently published in Nature Communications, these ice 0-like structures can trigger the freezing of a water droplet near its surface, contradicting the traditionally established notion that droplets freeze from their core.

A shift in understanding ice formation

Ice formation, or ice nucleation, is typically a heterogeneous process. It often occurs at the point of contact where liquid water meets a solid surface, like the container’s surface.

But, the new study has defied these norms by showcasing that ice nucleation can also occur slightly below the water’s surface, where it encounters air. At this juncture, the ice forms around small precursors, embodying the trademark ring-shaped structure of ice 0.

“Simulations have shown that a water droplet is likely to crystallize near the free surface under isothermal conditions,” said study lead author Gang Sun. This settles a longstanding dispute about the preferred site of crystallization – surface or internal.

The role of ice 0 precursors

The ice 0 precursors closely resemble supercooled water, thus enabling water molecules to crystalize more readily from it, bypassing direct formation into the structure of regular ice.

These tiny ice 0 precursors are spontaneously formed, a result of negative pressure effects invoked by the surface tension of water.

The initiation of crystallization from these precursors prompts structures akin to ice 0 to rapidly reorganize themselves into the more familiar ice I.

Hajime Tanaka, the senior author of the study, emphasized the broader implications of the research.

“The findings regarding the mechanism of surface crystallization of water are expected to contribute significantly to various fields, including climate studies and food sciences, where water crystallization plays a critical role,” said Tanaka.

Implications across various fields

A comprehensive understanding of ice and its formation process can provide invaluable insights into various niche areas.

In meteorology, the formation of ice via ice 0-like precursors could play a pivotal role in small water droplets, like those found in clouds.

Moreover, understanding ice could lead to technological advancements in areas ranging from food sciences to air conditioning.

This remarkable discovery underscores the immense trajectory science can take, leading us from a simple water droplet all the way to the clouds.

The future of ice research

As researchers delve deeper into the complexities of ice and its various forms, the future of ice research promises to unlock even more mysteries.

One exciting area of exploration is the link between ice formation and climate change. Understanding how various types of ice interact with the environment is key, offering important insights into weather patterns and Earth’s overall climate system.

In addition, the study of ice 0 and its precursors could lead to advancements in materials science. The unique properties of ice 0 may inspire innovative applications, such as the development of new cooling systems or insulation materials that leverage its distinct crystalline structure.

Moreover, ongoing investigations into ice’s role in biological processes could shed light on how living organisms survive in extreme cold conditions. This knowledge might pave the way for breakthroughs in cryopreservation techniques, potentially revolutionizing fields like medicine and biotechnology.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

