Scientists discover a new eel species with fang-like teeth

When scientists on a research vessel off the northwestern coast of Africa hauled in their catch, they were surprised to find an unusual eel that did not match any known species. The 2-foot (0.6 meter) curiosity had fang-like teeth and a pointed head that set it apart.

It has now been identified it as a spoon-nose eel from the genus Mystriophis, and it has been named Mystriophis caboverdensis. It remains the only documented example of its kind.

According to Dr. Alciany Nascimento da Luz, who was part of an international team collaborating with marine research institutes in Cabo Verde, this eel marks a special moment for local biodiversity efforts.

The discovery also highlights how careful observation can reveal new life forms in waters that scientists survey for resource management.

Cataloging eel species

The expedition team aboard the research vessel called Dr. Fridtjof Nansen focused on studying fishing resources and ocean life around the Cabo Verde Archipelago.

Researchers took samples at varying depths to map habitats and document marine diversity.

Their work included cataloging eels and other underexplored species in the Eastern Central Atlantic. During these trawls, the spoon-nose eel surfaced and initially passed as an already known specimen.

Unique features of new eel species

Closer analysis showed a short, blunt snout, large eyes, and a body length of about 28 inches (0.7 meters). The dorsal fin sits in a slightly advanced position compared to its closest relatives.

“It co-occurs in the tropical eastern Atlantic with two similar looking species,” wrote Dr. Nascimento da Luz. Another trait setting it apart is the arrangement of teeth, which appear fang-like near its pointed head.

A peek into eel diversity

These tooth structures place the eel in the family Ophichthidae, which is known for species sometimes referred to as worm or snake eels. The family has an array of body shapes, snout types, and feeding strategies.

Scientists found that differences in fin placement and specific head ratios made it clear that this fish deserved its own name. “We have no doubt as to its uniqueness,” stated Dr. Nascimento da Luz, the lead researcher on this project.

Clues from a single specimen

Though only one individual has been found, the data collected was surprisingly rich.

Scientists used detailed morphometrics, measuring things like fin position, head-to-body ratio, and tooth shape, to distinguish it from known relatives.

DNA analysis added another layer of certainty. Researchers found a 3.6% genetic difference from its closest cousin, Mystriophis crosnieri, enough to classify it as a separate species.

Why spoon-nose eel species matter

Spoon-nose eels help researchers understand how fish evolve in deep-sea environments where visibility is low and prey is scarce. Their body shape, hunting tools, and fin placement all offer clues to how species adapt over time.

Because they tend to live in deeper waters, they are rarely seen. Each new find adds to the scientific puzzle of how life functions in low-light, high-pressure ecosystems that are still largely unexplored.

Local impact in Cabo Verde

Discoveries like this bring global attention to regions like Cabo Verde, encouraging investment in local marine research and training.

They can also strengthen partnerships between local scientists and international teams working on conservation.

Increased biodiversity awareness can lead to better protection of vulnerable ecosystems.

As more species are found in these waters, there’s growing incentive to preserve Carbo Verde habitats before they’re impacted by overfishing or climate shifts.

Global quest for new species

Experts estimate that thousands of organisms are described every year, yet many more wait to be documented.

This eel underscores how ocean surveys can uncover unexpected finds that broaden our knowledge of marine life.

Researchers named the new species after Cabo Verde to honor the location where it was discovered. Such tributes often highlight the importance of local ecosystems and their protection.

Looking ahead

The exact habits, diet, and reproduction of the new eel species remain mysteries. The single specimen was enough for analysis of morphology, DNA sequencing, and comparisons with related species.

This discovery prompts a deeper look at the region’s underwater habitats. Further expeditions may reveal whether more spoon-nose eels inhabit neighboring waters or if this new find is actually incredibly rare.

Challenges of deep-sea discovery

Finding new species like Mystriophis caboverdensis isn’t easy. Deep-sea trawling requires expensive equipment, long expeditions, and cooperation between countries and institutions.

Even when a sample is collected, identification can take years. Subtle features must be compared across museum records, and genetic testing depends on funding and lab availability.

The fact that Mystriophis caboverdensis remained unnoticed until now raises questions about how many other species slip through the cracks. Even with decades of ocean exploration, large parts of the sea remain poorly studied.

Scientists say continued investment in marine biodiversity research could uncover even more undocumented species. Each new find helps paint a clearer picture of how ecosystems work and how they’re changing.

The study is published in Zootaxa.

