Scientists discover the 1,500th species of bat on the planet

A pipistrelle from Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea has pushed the global bat species tally to 1,500 – a clear sign that cataloging life on Earth still has a long way to go. Scientists confirmed its status this year and assigned it a formal scientific name – Pipistrellus etula.

The new species, Pipistrellus etula, and it belongs to a family of tiny, insect eating bats. The animal was found on the forested flanks of island volcanoes and appears tied to high elevation habitats.

Laura Torrent of the Natural Sciences Museum of Granollers (MCNG) led the team that recognized the bat as new. Her work shows how careful field surveys and museum collections can meet in the middle.

The species name honors Bioko’s Bubi people and reflects the bat’s island home. The word etula is rooted in the local language and highlights that connection.

Analyzing Pipistrellus etula

A peer-reviewed study explains how the team combined genetics with careful measurements to sort the Pipistrellus etula bat from its lookalikes. They cross checked fresh captures against specimens collected decades ago.

The researchers analyzed mitochondrial DNA, genetic material found in the cell’s energy centers that helps track lineages over time. They also examined bones and teeth to build a complete picture.

They used cranial morphometrics, precise skull measurements that capture shape differences even when bodies look similar. Those data points lined up with the genetic signal and supported a formal description.

African pipistrelles often form what’s called cryptic species, these are distinct lineages that look almost identical to the eye. An influential revision in 2020 showed how tangled these bat groups can be and why modern tools matter.

Pipistrellus etula‘s habitat

The bat has been documented on the slopes of Biao and Basilé, two volcanoes on Bioko. The sites are montane, high elevation mountain habitats where temperatures are cooler and forests change with height.

Pipistrellus etula appears to be the only vesper bat recorded from Bioko that uses these higher elevations. That narrow range can make a small species more vulnerable to any shift on its ridgelines.

“Finding a new species is wonderful, but finding one in remote areas like Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea or hidden in plain sight is incredibly uplifting and illustrates how intriguing nature is,” said Paul Webala, a bat researcher at Maasai Mara University (MMU) who was not part of the research.

His reaction underlines how field time in overlooked places still pays off.

Mountaintop forests often act like islands above warmer lowlands. If climate warms upslope, suitable zones can shrink and leave cold adapted species with fewer options.

Why one more species changes the math

Species counts are not trivia, they guide surveys, protected area planning, and risk assessments. Reaching 1,500 recognized bats marks a milestone for a group that already makes up a large slice of mammal diversity.

Taxonomic names anchor everything from permits to recovery plans, so getting them right is essential. That is why the science of naming and classifying life (taxonomy) needs both new field data and rigorous checks.

Each confirmed species adds detail to maps of where bats live and what they eat. Those details feed models that help managers decide where to protect forests and how to reduce conflict.

Naming a species also helps track its trade, disease risks, and conservation status over time. Without a name, those tasks are far less precise.

What this means for people

Bats are more than night flyers, they perform various ecosystem services like eating insects or moving seeds. For small pipistrelles, insect control is a major part of that story.

“[Vesper bats] consume a remarkable quantity of insects that spread disease and harm crops. It is important to study these bats because if we cannot distinguish between species, we cannot record their roles in nature,” said Webala.

Better species IDs also sharpen acoustic monitoring, the use of bioacoustics, recording and analyzing animal sounds to detect species.

Pipistrellus etula use high frequency calls, and species with similar calls can be hard to separate without a firm name tied to a call library.

Understanding which species live near farms can guide pesticide decisions. It can also point to ways to keep roosts safe in towns.

What comes next on Bioko

“Construction projects and small-scale logging are already altering the landscape,” said Torrent. The known sites are within protected zones, yet change is underway around them.

High elevation forests are sensitive to warming because their cool climate bands are thin. Even small temperature increases can push habitat uphill and compress it near peaks.

Pipistrellus etula’s distribution may extend along the Cameroonian Volcanic Line, but that remains to be tested. Island endemics with short ranges can tip quickly if habitat quality slides.

“Now that its existence is confirmed, we will advocate for future conservation measures involving local institutions and government authorities to safeguard these unique ecosystems,” said Torrent.

Pipistrellus etula and the future

The recognized count of bat species now stands at 1,500 according to the BatNames database. That tally keeps moving as hidden diversity comes to light.

Databases like BatNames pair names with places and sources in one place. They make it easier for conservation teams to track range shifts and prioritize surveys.

The story of Pipistrellus etula shows why under surveyed regions still hold surprises. It also shows why returning to old notes and specimens remains so useful.

A short bat from a small island now carries a big number. It also carries new questions that field teams can start to answer.

The study is published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

P. etula portrait by @geri_carbonell.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–